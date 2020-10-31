Hard drive makes noise and is not recognized

B

Boris_yo

n00b
Joined
Oct 22, 2011
Messages
29
Hello,

I haven't used my hard drive for over a year. It was in my cabinet all that time. It's a 2.5 inch hard drive from laptop that I put into external closure and connected with 2 split USB cables (one is data and another is power)

It makes some weird noise and is not recognized in Windows 7. Here is a video I made:

 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top