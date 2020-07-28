Hard Drive Dock not working properly

I just bought this external hard drive dock:So far I'm having issues with it. On many occasions I try copying files into the hard drive that is placed in the dock, the file transfer will simply stop and it just stays there. Even trying to format the hard drive will fail to do so, it will simply do nothing.Bit annoyed at it, does anybody have extensive knowledge in hard drive docks and is able to identify what the issue is? There are no drivers available for this, it's plug and play without the need of drivers or installation.Did I get a bad hard drive dock and need to RMA it or is there something wrong with my end?I tried it on two different computers with the same result.