Happy Birthday Tom & Jerry!

Believe it or not the classic cartoon is 80 years old today, as the first episode was released on February 10th, 1940.
I don't know about you, but the series was a very significant part of my childhood.

ot.png


You might not actually know that over it's run it has won 7 Oscars all under the direction of original creators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.

There is a live action film in the works also, slated for a December 23, 2020 release.

Link

 
Dang... one of the best childhood cartoons ever. I did not realize it was that old.

Live action though... if it's Disney making it, they're going to screw it up. Even if it's not Disney... ugh.
 
80 years old. It's hard be believe. Cartoons like these will never be remade. Disney can't do anything right.
 
