Happy Birthday Tom & Jerry!

Believe it or not the classic cartoon is 80 years old today, as the first episode was released on February 10th, 1940.I don't know about you, but the series was a very significant part of my childhood.You might not actually know that over it's run it has won 7 Oscars all under the direction of original creators William Hanna and Joseph Barbera.There is a live action film in the works also, slated for a December 23, 2020 release.