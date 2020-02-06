Hangs on boot without hard power reset...

My new 3900x just hangs on boot sometimes with the harddrive read light solid on.



Not sure why. Specs in signature. MSI motherboard with flashed bios. If it hard powers off for a while on the next boot it just hangs I have to flip the power on the power supply and turn it back on to get it to just boot up, and everything checks out when it does boot. Not sure what is causing this. Have seen some old chatter on this problem with older versions of this CPU and was looking for a reliable fix if there was one.



Thank you!



MSI-X570-A PRO motherboard.

Corsare Vengace RGB Pro 32GB 2x16 kit. DDR4 SDRAM 3200.