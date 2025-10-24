Halo: Campaign Evolved Announced for Xbox, PC and PS5
Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved’s campaign...experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, and refined controls, plus three brand-new prequel missions featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson...a broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying “Skulls” – optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways – add fresh tactics and endless replayability...
https://www.theverge.com/news/805174/halo-campaign-evolved-remake-xbox-ps5-release-date
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efThjRym-ks
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSjbIM0iegY&t=2s
