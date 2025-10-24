  • Some users have recently had their accounts hijacked. It seems that the now defunct EVGA forums might have compromised your password there and seems many are using the same PW here. We would suggest you UPDATE YOUR PASSWORD and TURN ON 2FA for your account here to further secure it. None of the compromised accounts had 2FA turned on.
Halo: Campaign Evolved (remake)

Halo: Campaign Evolved Announced for Xbox, PC and PS5

Halo: Campaign Evolved is a faithful yet modernized remake of Halo: Combat Evolved’s campaign...experience the original story rebuilt with high-definition visuals, updated cinematics, and refined controls, plus three brand-new prequel missions featuring the Master Chief and Sgt. Johnson...a broader arsenal of weapons, vehicles, enemies, and gameplay-modifying “Skulls” – optional modifiers that change combat in fun and challenging ways – add fresh tactics and endless replayability...

https://www.theverge.com/news/805174/halo-campaign-evolved-remake-xbox-ps5-release-date


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=efThjRym-ks


View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hSjbIM0iegY&t=2s
 
My Only gripe so far is. Yep, You guessed it. The use of Unreal Engine 5. But the Oblivion remaster/remake seemed to be somewhat ok this year. So i've some hope. But yeah, most likely day one for me.
 
