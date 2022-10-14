Half Life 2 VR Mod

Wow! I must say they have done this really well. Have not used my Quest 2 this much, almost daily since I got it. The scale and feeling like you are in that world is amazing.

It's also been long enough since I have played it that most of it is unfamiliar....small little memories do come back in the trickier parts.

Funny enough, the boat level did get me a little queasy one night, but otherwise, awesome time.