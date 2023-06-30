HAF X Replacement

I guess it's about time to finally retire my ol' HAF X. If I could just replace the front IO with something more modern, that would be ideal, but I don't see anything like that available for it, and I haven't even been able to find a replacement front IO panel for it since my 2x USB 2.0 ports broke off of it.



Is there anything like it on the market now? I def want to stay with a full tower, and it fits perfectly right under my desk keyboard tray with the front IO panel right next to my hand below my mouse pad on the tray. So I'm looking for a case with a similar setup. I haven't seen any cases with a nice big 240mm side panel fan (or any fans really) for the GPU either, so I guess that's not cool anymore.



Any suggestions for $200 (pretty much what I paid for the HAF X in 2009) or less?