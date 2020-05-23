Hacker Permanently Solves Nintendo Switch Joy-Con Drift With a Touchpad Upgrade

erek
Supreme [H]ardness
- Joined
- Dec 19, 2005
- Messages
- 5,132
Excited?
"Gamers used to the tactile experience of ramming a joystick in all directions will probably turn their nose up at this one, as will anyone who’s struggled to play an action game on a touchscreen device like a smartphone using virtual joysticks. The one advantage Pisani’s hack has is the touchpad’s circular design which provides tactile limits so you can feel when your finger has reached the edge, preventing it from accidentally moving out of range as often happens with virtual on-screen controls. It’s not perfect, but one thing’s for certain: it’s never going to experience annoying drift."
https://gizmodo.com/hacker-permanently-solves-nintendo-switch-joy-con-drift-1843605860
