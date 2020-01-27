Hacker demonstrates Remote Code Execution exploit for Windows Remote Desktop Gateway

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Jan 27, 2020 at 5:51 PM.

    "To exploit this vulnerability, an attacker would need to send a specially crafted request to the target systems RD Gateway via RDP.

    The update addresses the vulnerability by correcting how RD Gateway handles connection requests.

    Microsoft has advised users of Windows Server 2012, 2012 R2, 2016 and 2019 to install security updates, and Luca Marcelli posted video footage on Twitter showing how unpatched systems could be exploited:"

    https://betanews.com/2020/01/27/windows-remote-desktop-gateway-rce-exploit/
     
