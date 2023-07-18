HA.. spend a awhile trying to trouble shoot 1 channel distortion on my vintage amp, turns out it was a dirty volume knob on my DAW.

Sigh... so I have been messing around with my vintage Pioneer SA-710 as one channel was dropping out / static / low volume... cleaned the switches / pots on amp (probably needed this anyway) problem persists... Finally I though to myself I wonder if it is the Steinberg UR22mkII that is causing the problems... soon as I started messing with the volume knob for output, It was clear the Steinberg was indeed the problem.. cleaned it and all is well.... but remember to check everything in the chain when troubleshooting audio?