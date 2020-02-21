[H]OT Deal? DELL PowerEdge R610/R710 Servers sub $200? ($149-199)

Hey everyone,
I've been looking for a new home server and came across these offerings, and it seems like a really great deal. Wondering what everyone else thinks?
I understand these are 8 year old servers, but even still... they come loaded with 48GB of RAM, 2 Xeon's and 4 working drives? That sounds like a steal... for $150? The hardware that ships with these is still overkill for a home environment I feel, you could probably run 4-5 vms on each of these things as hosts...

If there's something I'm missing here, or some reason to think this isn't a good deal, by all means tell me what you think!

R610- $149
https://www.amazon.com/PowerEdge-R610-2-67Ghz-Certified-Refurbished/dp/B00HDAGDLK/ref=sr_1_5?qid=1582265884&refinements=p_89:Dell&s=pc&sr=1-5

Different configuration (6-core Xeon's): $189
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074BDDNJH/ref=psdc_11036071_t1_B00HDAGDLK

R710: $199
https://www.amazon.com/PowerEdge-Server-L5520-2-26GHz-Renewed/dp/B07V25RQW6/ref=sr_1_8?keywords=poweredge+r710&qid=1582266109&s=electronics&sr=1-8


EDIT - I probably would opt for either the more expensive r610 (with the L-series Xeons), or the R710. Fond memories working on these things when they were new when I first started out
 
ya I think it said in the questions section for the middle link that it's SATA bays, max cap of 18TB (i think), not sure about the other 2.
 
I've purchased server deals for a few year now, usually locally on craigslist as you can get a lot of power in a server at well below desktop prices.

That being said, of the ones you've listed, the $149 one is the best value imo to get up and running quickly without any other investment. The e5640 is decently quick due to its multiple cores so you've got 8c/16t straight out of the gate. And that's with a good perc sas controller and some solid sas drives already. Good ram offering that can max out a lot higher makes it great for virtual machines. And here's really only two big upgrades you could do to max out the hardware--processor and ram. You can always adjust storage, but that's less intrusive thanks to the hot-swap design.

The next offering isn't bad since it gives you the powerful x5680 6c/12t processor, which means 12c/24t straight out of the gate. If you don't need ram or storage as much, this is a better deal for processing power, although you could easily just upgrade the previous setup's processors and be far ahead of this configuration.

The r710 isn't that great of a deal. These are falling in price fast and usually come with more processing power and a better sas controller at this price.

If you like servers, you should check out labgopher.com. They have a really great way to search the server deals on ebay.

RAM and processors are pretty cheap for these since they're lga1366 and registered ecc ddr3. I've upgraded dual processors for under $50 and can find ram for under $1/gb in quantity. You can also run ecc udimms, but not as many and can't mix them with reg ecc modules.
 
Are any of these SATA hotswaps?
All sas controllers work with sata drives natively, so they do support it. However, if you are wanting to use the full dual-port capability of the sas controller with an sata drive, you'll need an sas-sata interposer board. I've actually rarely seen these as an sas drive is usually cheaper than the same quality sata drive because of more supply in the marketplace.
 
ya I think it said in the questions section for the middle link that it's SATA bays, max cap of 18TB (i think), not sure about the other 2.
They come with sas controllers, so the bays are sas and sata. There are only some models that are sata only and they won't have the sas controllers or backplanes.
 
RAM and processors are pretty cheap for these since they're lga1366 and registered ecc ddr3. I've upgraded dual processors for under $50 and can find ram for under $1/gb in quantity. You can also run ecc udimms, but not as many and can't mix them with reg ecc modules.
Wow, great response... thanks for the input. I sent you a PM!
 
Wow, great response... thanks for the input. I sent you a PM!
You're welcome! (y) Great to see someone else appreciating these old workhorses. I've gotten some of mine stupid cheap so they were tough to pass up when I saw them. I've got even older lga771 based servers and they're great too--especially at the prices I got some of them at. :eek:

Deals like this:

HP DL360 G6 Server - computers - by owner - electronics sale

Selling a spare HP Rack mount Proliant DL360 G6 Specs are as such: Processor (CPU): 2x Dual Intel...
sfbay.craigslist.org
chicago.craigslist.org

Buy 1 Get 1 Free DL380 G6 Intel Xeon-E5504 - computer parts - by...

Note: DVD ROM not included Buy one get one free HP Proliant DL380 Generation G6 Server, 1x Quad...
chicago.craigslist.org
 
