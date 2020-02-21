[H]OT Deal? DELL PowerEdge R610/R710 Servers sub $200? ($149-199)

I've purchased server deals for a few year now, usually locally on craigslist as you can get a lot of power in a server at well below desktop prices.That being said, of the ones you've listed, the $149 one is the best value imo to get up and running quickly without any other investment. The e5640 is decently quick due to its multiple cores so you've got 8c/16t straight out of the gate. And that's with a good perc sas controller and some solid sas drives already. Good ram offering that can max out a lot higher makes it great for virtual machines. And here's really only two big upgrades you could do to max out the hardware--processor and ram. You can always adjust storage, but that's less intrusive thanks to the hot-swap design.The next offering isn't bad since it gives you the powerful x5680 6c/12t processor, which means 12c/24t straight out of the gate. If you don't need ram or storage as much, this is a better deal for processing power, although you could easily just upgrade the previous setup's processors and be far ahead of this configuration.The r710 isn't that great of a deal. These are falling in price fast and usually come with more processing power and a better sas controller at this price.If you like servers, you should check out labgopher.com. They have a really great way to search the server deals on ebay.RAM and processors are pretty cheap for these since they're lga1366 and registered ecc ddr3. I've upgraded dual processors for under $50 and can find ram for under $1/gb in quantity. You can also run ecc udimms, but not as many and can't mix them with reg ecc modules.