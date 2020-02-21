[H]OT Deal? DELL PowerEdge R610/R710 Servers sub $200? ($149-199)

Hey everyone,
I've been looking for a new home server and came across these offerings, and it seems like a really great deal. Wondering what everyone else thinks?
I understand these are 8 year old servers, but even still... they come loaded with 48GB of RAM, 2 Xeon's and 4 working drives? That sounds like a steal... for $150? The hardware that ships with these is still overkill for a home environment I feel, you could probably run 4-5 vms on each of these things as hosts...
If there's something I'm missing here, or some reason to think this isn't a good deal, by all means tell me what you think!
R610- $149
https://www.amazon.com/PowerEdge-R610-2-67Ghz-Certified-Refurbished/dp/B00HDAGDLK/ref=sr_1_5?qid=1582265884&refinements=p_89ell&s=pc&sr=1-5
Different configuration (6-core Xeon's): $189
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B074BDDNJH/ref=psdc_11036071_t1_B00HDAGDLK
R710: $199
https://www.amazon.com/PowerEdge-Server-L5520-2-26GHz-Renewed/dp/B07V25RQW6/ref=sr_1_8?keywords=poweredge+r710&qid=1582266109&s=electronics&sr=1-8
EDIT - I probably would opt for either the more expensive r610 (with the L-series Xeons), or the R710. Fond memories working on these things when they were new when I first started out
