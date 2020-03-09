FrgMstr
Welcome to the Help and Feedback forum. We are here to answer your questions and receive feedback on the [H]ardforums exclusively. If you have questions or comments on the front page ([H]ardOCP), please direct them to HardForum@HardOCP.com. We do not take questions about other forums or any other sites on the web, nor do we take questions on anything that belongs in another forum. We take questions dealing with the overall operation of the forums in general. It would be appreciated if you kept these guidelines in mind before posting your question or observation.
Some often asked questions:
(1) Why are many of the threads locked in this forum?
After a question has been answered the thread remains open for more responses until we think the questions or ideas have been specifically responded to. This forum is not for general conversation or any off topic posting, nor is it made to replace General Mayhem. Questions and Answers, Suggestions, or Forum Problems only. All replies are to be relevant to the topic at hand.
(2) What is General Mayhem and how do I access it?
General Mayhem is a subscription based forum meaning that you have to pay to participate. If you wish to join in the discussions, you may sign up at this link - https://hardforum.com/account/upgrades
If you subscribe to General Mayhem you get access to these subforums. GenMay, Web Linkage Worth Clicking, Soapbox (Politics), Cars/Motor Vehicles, Hobbies (Hobbies General, Firearms/Knives, Musicians/Music, Entertainment Media, Anime/Manga), BreadBox, and Cord Cutters along with a few others. The rules are basically the same as the rest of the forum, but the moderation of those rules is very relaxed.
(3) Member Titles
The titles used on the [H]F are based on number of posts made by the members and are based in comparison to RAM
Title – # of Posts
n00b - 0
Weaksauce - 64
Limp Gawd - 128
Gawd - 512
[H]ard|Gawd - 1024
2[H]4U - 2048
Supreme [H]ardness - 4096
[H]F Junkie - 8192
Fully [H] - 16384
Extremely [H] - 32768
Cat Can't Scratch It - 65536
Seek Medical After 4 Hours - 131072
(4) How do I upload images on the forum?
There are many options out there including [H]’s own integrated uploader which is found by simply dragging and dropping an image into the body of a thread or post. We high suggest using this feature. You can then insert the image at full resolution or as a thumbnail. Alternatively you can click on "Upload a File," browse for the image you want and click "Open." You can then insert the image at full resolution or as a thumbnail.
(5)How do I find out how many posts I have?
Non-Mobile:
Mouse-over your username at the top right side of the screen
When the pop up appears click on "Your Profile Page"
Look for "Messages" This is your post count
Mobile:
At the top right of the screen, under Inbox and Alerts click on the Quick Navigation Menu
View attachment 156837
Click on “Your Profile”
Look for "Messages" This is your post count
(6) RSS Feeds
To subscribe to an RSS feed you will first need a reader, there are many available so that choice is up to you. Once you have a reader chosen all you have to do is click on the RSS logo next to any subforum you are interested in, copy the URL and add it to your subscriptions.
View attachment 156838
(7) How do I change my username?
If you want a different name, contact an admin and give a reason for the change. Changes are considered on a case by case basis.
(8) Why can't I change my Thread Title..... or how do I change it?
Members can edit the thread titles for a 20 minute period after posting, after that time you will have to contact the forum mod or an Admin to make the change for you. The reasons go back several years when the title changes were severely abused. The moderators will be happy to help you edit your titles.
(9)How do I change Skins/Color/Themes of the [H]?
There are 2 “Styles” available, Hard Forum Dark (the standard view) and Hard Forum Light. If you are interested it can be accessed by scrolling to the bottom of any forum page (mobile and non) and click on Style Chooser, this will give you the option to switch.
View attachment 156836
(10)How do I add graphics/active URL to my signature?
Graphics and URL’s are not allowed in signatures.
(11) Signatures: How do I create or modify it?*
Non-Mobile:
Mouse-over your username at the top right side of the screen
When the pop up appears click on "Signature"
Mobile:
At the top right of the screen, under Inbox and Alerts click on the Quick Navigation Menu
View attachment 156837
Click on “Your Account”
Under "Personal Details"Click on “Your Account” again
Scroll down and click on “Signature” under “Settings”
*Remember the Forum Rules concerning signatures
"No active links, graphics, code, profanity or advertising allowed in the SIGNATURE. Signature is limited to 10 lines total at no more than 90 characters per line".
(12) How do I make a Poll?
Polls can be made when creating a new thread. When creating a new thread before clicking “Create Thread” scroll down and you will find “Add a Poll” towards the bottom of the page. From here you can create and modify the parameters around what you want in your poll.
(13) What does OCP stand for?
No matter what you hear, it still stands for Overclockers Comparison Page.....it goes back to the beginning of the forum when it was all about getting the most out of your Pentium chip and tweaking the MoBo via manipulation of the jumpers.
(14) I'm having problems with the forums!
Do what we call "the drill."
Clear you cookies (log out of the [H]), clear your browser cache and cookies, flush your DNS cache and log back on. If the problem isn't gone after that, post your problem on the forum and we'll see what can be done. If you follow the steps outlined, it will save you and us loads of time.
