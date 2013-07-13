[H]ard Star Citizen's Group

Wildace

UPDATE:

Organization page is up. send in your applications so i can accept them

Dokazon Corp. [DOKAZON] - Organizations - Roberts Space Industries

We have a Discord chat/voice server:
Discord


I put up a steam group for fellow [H]ard Star Citizen's to gather that would like to play together.

Steam Community :: Group :: [H]ard Core

Its currently set to public so feel free to join up if you have pledged for Star Citizen or plan too so we can get an idea of how many pilots we have.

Also make sure you invite any of your friends that plan on playing with us too so we can get an accurate number.

If you want to post your ships and callsign here please do so but only post them if you are planning to be apart of the group. You can also post what kind of Role you might want to play like, pirate/smuggler/escort fighter ect.

Use this format please.

Hard Name:
Callsign:
Ships:
Role:


Please remember to keep this thread discussion free and only post your callsign/role/ship info.

We can have discussions on the Steam Group page which everyone is free to do so and also in the PC section threads. Also feel free to pm me any questions or concerns.

List updated as of: 2/22/16



 
Confirmed Group Members.


Hard Name: AlmostEvil
Callsign:
Ships: Cutlass
Role: Pirate

Hard Name: AndyK5
Community Moniker: Digital Zombie
Callsign: Ghostrider
Ships: Super Hornet, Cutlass
Role: Interceptor, Enforcer, Stealth Reconnaissance

Hard Name: arentol
Callsign:
Ships: 315p
Role: unknown

Hard Name: B34M3R
Callsign: UberBen
Ships: Carrack, Starfarer, Mustang Beta, Reliant Kore, Retaliator Bomber, Super Hornet, Cutlass Blue, M50
Role: Explorer, support, etc

Hard Name: Balzac
Callsign: Balzac
Ships: Aurora LX, M50
Role: ???

Hard Name: bloodhawke83
Callsign: Bloodhawke
Ships: Aurora LN, Cutlass
Role: pirate

Hard Name: Chibe
Callsign: Motorcraft
Ships: Cutlass Blue, 350r, Mustang Omega
Role: Pirate.

Hard Name: ChiefQuimby13
Callsign: ChiefQuimby
Ships: Super Hornet LTI, Aurora LX
Role: Interdiction, Escort, Trading

Hard Name: chineseman
Callsign: BuckNaked
Ships: Aurora LX, Aurora LN, Avenger, Cutlass, Constellation
Role: cannon fodder

Hard Name: Col_Hogan
Callsign: ColHogan
Ships: 315P Explorer
Role: Freelancer/Trader/Explorer

Hard Name: Crydex
Callsign: Crydex
Ships: F7C-M Super Hornet + Avenger
Role: Pirate/Smuggler/Beer Drinker

Hard Name: Decimus
Callsign: Kaptain
Ships: Constellation, Super Hornet
Role: ???

Hard Name: Digital Viper-X-x
Callsign: bananax
Ships: Origin F7C-M SH, 350R
Role: ?~?

Hard Name: DooKey
Callsign: Thunder
Ships: P-52 Merlin, Sabre, Redeemer
Role: Striker, Raider, Escort

Hard Name: drklu
Callsign: Drklu
Ships: Freelancer MIS, Aurora LN
Role: Unkown

Hard Name: Droc
Callsign: ???
Ships: Constellation
Role: Pirate/Raider

Hard Name: DWolvin
Callsign: MosDef
Ships: Avenger, Cutlass Blue, AMD Mustang
Role: Yes please.

Hard Name: epicjas0n
Callsign: Nameless Vagrant
Ships: Avenger
Role: undecided

Hard Name: Erasmus354
Callsign: Helix (I think)
Ships: Constellation Phoenix, Starfarer Gemini, Orion, Hull-C
Role: Trader / Miner / Hot Tub Salesman

Hard Name: FrEaKy
Callsign: insomnibyte
Ship: Mustang Omega, Herald, Aurora LX
Role: Data Runner (Covert Ops)

Hard Name: JayJapanB
Callsign: NoobHammer
Ships: Hornet
Role: ????

Hard Name: Jhereg
Call Sign: Vlad Taltos, Hoshiko Surigawa
Ships: Constellation, Constellation Variant, Freelancer, Freelancer Variant, 350R, 300i, 315p, 325a, Avenger, Aurora LN, Aurora LX, Aurora MR, Hornet F7C, Super Hornet x2, Hornet Ghost, Hornet SWACS, Cutlass, Caterpillar, Retaliator, Gladiator
Role: Vlad=Military/Trader, Hoshi=Pirate/Trader

Hard Name: J Macker
Callsign: JMacker
Ships: Hornet, MISC Freelancer
Role unknown

Hard Name: King Icewind
Callsign: King_Icewind
Ships: 300i
Role: Bounty Hunter - Booty plunder-er

Hard Name: Kiosk
Callsign: Kiosk
Ships: Aurora
Role: Pirate/Raider

Hard Name: Lemonade727
Callsign: Lemonade
Ships: Cutlass, Aurora LN
Role: Pirate/Raider

Hard Name: Lopoetve
Callsign: Lopo
Ships: Constellation
Role: hell if I know

Hard Name: Lorien
Callsign: Lorien
Ships: 325A, 350R, Avenger Warlock, Gladius, Super Hornet (2), Sabre, Cutlass (2), Freelancer, Constellation Phoenix, Banu Merchantman, Xi'An Scout, Idris-M.
Role: YARR!

Hard Name: Loser_guy
Callsign: JLeedy90
Ships: Aurora LN
Role: whatever

Hard Name: MavericK96
Callsign: ???
Ships: Aurora LX
Role: ???

Hard Name: mlapgw
Callsign: Hugh_Jundys
Ships: Vanguard
Role: Dinner


Hard Name: Mungojerrie
Callsign: Mungojerrie
Ships: Constellation, 300i
Role: Smuggler

Hard Name: NCFireRescu
Callsign: Fire_Rescu
Ships: Cutlass, Constellation, Aurora LN
Role: Rescu u

Hard Name: NoOther
Callsign: No_Other
Ships: Freelancer
Role: Trader/Smuggler

Hard Name: northrop
Callsign: ???
Ships: Hornet
Role: ???

Hard Name: ocbaud
Callsign:???
Ships: 350r
Role:???

Hard Name: PnkPwrRngr
Callsign: PnkPwrRngr
Ships: Aurora
Role: ???

Hard Name: Poore
Callsign: Poore
Ships: 315p
Role: Explorer

Hard Name: Ragenrok
Callsign: warrior
Ships: Cutlass
Role: pirate

Hard Name: Rdr
Callsign: Rdr
Ships: Cutlass, Origin 325a
Role: Pirate/Raider

Hard Name: RangerXML
Callsign: RangerXML
Ships: Mustang Omega, 350R, Gladius, F7C-M Super Hornet(F7A upgrade), Gladiator, Khartu-Al, Constellation Phoenix, Carrack, Vanguard Warden + Harbinger/Sentinel BUK's, Reliant Kore, Glaive, Sabre
Role: Smuggler, Trader, Merc, Salvage, etc.

Hard Name: RealityCrunch
Callsign: Re-l
Ships: Aurora, 325A
Role: Pirateering

Hard Name: RedTalon19
Callsign: RedTalon
Ships: Freelancer, Starfarer
Role: ???

Hard Name: Shantarr.Dalrae
Callsign: Shantarr
Ships: Cutlass Blue
Role: Bounty Hunter

Hard Name: Shifty68
Callsign: Shifty
Ships: Cutlass, Caterpillar, Merchantmen, Retaliator, Scythe, Super Hornet, Reclaimer
Role: Pirate/Raider with the occasional Smuggling.

Hard Name: Skripka
Callsign: Skripka285
Ships: Constellation, Avenger, Super Hornet
Role: Consumer of Fine Beers,

Hard Name: skizzled
Callsign: Skyrek
Ships: 325a, Hornet Ghost
Role: Bounty Hunter, freelancer, smartass, general asshole

Hard Name: Smoeki
Callsign: Smoeki
Ships: Cutlass Blue, Freelancer DUR, 350R, Xi'ai Scout, Banu Merchantman, Starfarer, 890 Jump, HULL E
Role: Explorer/Long Haul Trader/Scavenger/Smuggler/Drunkard

Hard Name: TheGamerz
Callsign: SirBindy
Ships: 325a
Role: ???

Hard Name: TroubleMagnet
Callsign: TroubleMagnet
Ships: 350r, Super Hornet, DUR Freelancer, Xi'an Scout, 890 Jump, Cutlass Black
Role: Smuggler, Explorer, maybe Pirate on 2nd account

Hard Name: Tup3x
Callsign: Tup3x
Ships: Origin 325a Fighter, Freelancer MIS, Reliant Tana
Role: Escort, explorer and scavenger. Possibly bounty hunter.

Hardname: Weenis
Callsign: Camisado
Ship: 350r, Gladiator, Super Hornet, Retaliator, Starfarer, Constellation, Banu Merchantman, Xi'an Scout
Role: Smuggler/Scavenger with some occasional escort. A chaotic good

Hard Name: WildAce
Callsign: WildAce
Ships: Idris-P, 890 Jump, Orion, Vanguard Harbinger + Warden/Sentinal BUK's, Sabre, Super Hornet, Omega Mustang
Role: Pirate/Raider

Hard Name: Yippee38
Callsign: YP38
Ships: [REDACTED]
Role: Dunno. Mostly crewmember and fiter pilit.

Hard Name: ythe1300
Callsign: Sorrelll
Ships: Freelancer
Role: Trader, Freelancer

Hard Name: Xrave
Callsign: Xrave
Ships: Mustang Omega
Role: Undecided
 
Unconfirmed Group Members.



Hard Name: Harsaphes
Callsign: ???
Ships: Origin 325a, Starfarer
Role: ???

Hard Name: SolidSnakeUS
Callsign: ???
Ships: Origin 325a
Role: ???

Hard Name: Stiler
Callsign: ???
Ships: Origin 325a
Role: ???

Hard Name: Balzac
Callsign: ???
Ships: Aurora LX , M50
Role: ???

Hard Name: leeleatherwood
Callsign: ???
Ships: Idris-P, Retaliator, Aurora LX, Aurora
Role: ???

Hard Name: GrimDraco
Callsign: ???
Ships: Idris-P, Constellation, 350r, Aurora LX, Avenger, M50, Hornet, Freelancer, Starfare, Caterpillar, Cutlass, Retaliator
Role: ???

Hard Name: bpizzle1
Callsign: ???
Ships: 315p
Role: ???

Hard Name: Tudz
Callsign: ???
Ships: 325A, M50, Interceptor
Role: ???

Hard Name: CaelumAtra
Callsign: ???
Ships: 325A
Role: ???

Hard Name: JMacker
Callsign: ???
Ships: Freelancer
Role: ???

Hard Name: Dremic
Callsign: ???
Ships: Hornet
Role: ???

Hard Name: stryder2720
Callsign: DreddLocker
Ships: 315p
Role: ???

Hard Name: ekuest
Callsign: ???
Ships: Aurora LX
Role: ???

Hard Name: ElGuapo242
Callsign: El_Guapo242
Ships: Freelancer, 300i
Role: ???

Hard Name: Dookey
Callsign: ???
Ships: 315p, Cutlass
Role: ???

Hard Name: Skids1
Callsign: ???
Ships: 325A 300i, Cutlass
Role: ???

Hard Name: HaZarD-SFD
Callsign: ???
Ships: 325A
Role: ???

Hard Name: Blue_scholar
Callsign: ???
Ships: Freelancer
Role: ???

Hard Name: RX3
Callsign: Norsemen
Ships: Constellation, 315p, Avenger
Role: ???

Hard Name: ValeTudo
Callsign: ???
Ships: 300i
Role: ???

Hard Name: ocbaud
Callsign: ???
Ships: 300i
Role: ???

Hard Name: eapleitez
Callsign: ???
Ships:
Role: ???

Hard Name: Moneyless
Callsign: ???
Ships: Hornet, 325a, M50, Freelancer, Caterpillar
Role: ???

Hard Name: ShabazKilla
Callsign: ShabazKillaX
Ships: 325A
Role: ???

Hard Name: Caelum Atra
Callsign: CAelumAtra
Ships: 325A
Role: ???

Hard Name: Fr0nt1ine
Callsign: Frontline
Ships: Hornet
Role: ???
 
Hard Name: Shifty68
Callsign: shifty

Ships:

Hornet
Aurora LX
Cutlass
Retaliator

Probable additions in the future Constellation, Freelancer and many more :D

Role Pirate/Raider and some smuggling with my retaliator

Specialty: Space craft Breach/clearing. Or that's what I want to do. So if you need some one for a boarding crew im your man.
 
Lorien

Lorien

Hard Name: Lorien
Callsign: Lorien (may change it at a later date)
Ships: Dragonfly, Nox Base, Nox Kue, X1-Force, Cyclone-TR, 85X, 325A, 350R, Avenger Warlock, Gladius, Super Hornet (2), Sabre, Cutlass (2), Freelancer, Constellation Phoenix, Banu Merchantman, Xi'An Scout, Polaris, Idris-M.
Role: YARR!

Updated: 10-04-2017
Added Nox Base + Kue, Cyclone-TR, X1-Force and 85x
 
M

Mungojerrie

Hard Name: Mungojerrie
Ships: Constellation, Super Hornet
Role: Smuggler
 
W

Weenis

Hardname: Weenis
Callsign: Camisado
Ship: 325A
Role: Smuggler/Scavenger with some occasional escort. A chaotic good :)
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

Hardname: FrEaKy
Callsign: insomnibyte
Ship: Aurora
Role: Scavenger
 
K

King Icewind

Hard Name: King Icewind
Callsign: (what is this? My handle is King_Icewind, my community name over there is King Icewind..?)
Ships: 300i
Role: Bounty Hunter - Booty plunder-er
 
D

DWolvin

Hard Name: DWolvin
Callsign: MosDef
Ships: RSI Aurora LX, and a CUTKASS (Mwuhuhahaha) (for now)
Role: Who knows!
 
R

Ragenrok

Hard Name: Ragenrok
Callsign: dwarrior
Ships:Cutlass
Role: pirate
 
T

TroubleMagnet

Hard Name: TroubleMagnet
Callsign: TroubleMagnet
Ships: 350r, Freelancer, Super Hornet, Cutlass
Role: Smuggler, Explorer, maybe Pirate (Cutlass) on 2nd account
 
D

Decimus

Change my ship to the Connie please :)
Callsign is Kaptain I think? Still no idea what role I will be playing
 
L

lopoetve

Hard Name: Lopoetve
Callsign: Lopo (Low-poe, I'm also used to IO (eye-oh) based on Eve/etc)
Ships: Constellation (pledge)
Role: hell if I know :)
 
S

shifty68

Update: my ships are now

aurora lx, cutlass, freelancer, caterpillar, constellation, retaliator, vanduul
 
B

bloodhawke83

Hard Name: Bloodhawke83
Callsign: Bloodhawke
Ships: Aurora LN, Cutlass
Role: pirate
 
D

Digital Viper-X-

Hard Name: Digital Viper-X-x
Callsign: Happy_X
Ships: Origin F7C-M SH
Role: ?~?

Possibly changing callsign. will update.
 
A

Andyk5

Hard Name: AndyK5
Community Moniker = Digital Zombie
Callsign: Ghostrider
Ships: Super Hornet
Role: Interceptor, Enforcer, Stealth Reconnaissance
 
L

Lemonade727

A little update to mine.

Hard Name: Lemonade727
Callsign: Lemonade
Ships: Cutlass, Aurora LN
Role: Pirate/Raider
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

Update

Remove other ships,
add Super Hornet
Change Role: Smuggler / Scavenger

Add

Hardname: FrEaKy (account 2)
Callsign: jaredsanjr
Ships: Cutlass
Role: Scavenger / Raider
This is my sons account
 
C

chibe

Hard Name: Chibe
Callsign: Motorcraft
Ships: 350r
Role: Bounty Hunter or Pirate. Not sure which yet.
 
J

Jhereg

Hi all,

Long time Lurker here, but Star Citizen is bringing me out of the woodwork.

Hard Name: Jhereg
Call Sign: Vlad Taltos, Hoshiko Surigawa
Ships: Constellation, Constellation Variant, Freelancer, Freelancer Variant, 350R, 300i, 315p, 325a, Avenger, Aurora LN, Aurora LX, Aurora MR, Hornet F7C, Super Hornet x2, Hornet Ghost, Hornet SWACS, Cutlass, Caterpillar, Retaliator, Gladiator
Role: Vlad=Military/Trader, Hoshi=Pirate/Trader

See ya'all in the verse.

Don
 
Skripka

Skripka

Hard Name: Skripka
Callsign: Skripka285
Ships: Constellation, Avenger, Super Hornet
Role: Consumer of Fine Beers,
 
FrEaKy

FrEaKy

Update for my account, Cutlass, Avenger
no more Super Hornet
 
D

Decimus

Huh looks like I forgot to add my Super Hornet to my list a while back.

Hard Name: Decimus
Callsign: Kaptain
Ships: Constellation, Super Hornet
Role: ???

Secondary Account for the wife currently has a Freelancer but that might change once they release the alien ships.

And Digital Viper-X. I know exactly how you feel :) Thankfully I just spent a lot of money on other things so I am not allowed to put more money here yet so my wallet is safe from SC for a few months.
 
