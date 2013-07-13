[H]ard Star Citizen's Group

UPDATE:Organization page is up. send in your applications so i can accept themWe have a Discord chat/voice server:I put up a steam group for fellow [H]ard Star Citizen's to gather that would like to play together.Its currently set to public so feel free to join up if you have pledged for Star Citizen or plan too so we can get an idea of how many pilots we have.Also make sure you invite any of your friends that plan on playing with us too so we can get an accurate number.If you want to post your ships and callsign here please do so but only post them if you are planning to be apart of the group. You can also post what kind of Role you might want to play like, pirate/smuggler/escort fighter ect.Use this format please.Hard Name:Callsign:Ships:Role:Please remember to keep this thread discussion free and only post your callsign/role/ship info.We can have discussions on the Steam Group page which everyone is free to do so and also in the PC section threads. Also feel free to pm me any questions or concerns.List updated as of: 2/22/16