GW2765HT incompatible with 3080 DP/flickering

Looks like there is a general flickering issue using DP with some Benq 2765HT (and other monitors?) and 3xxx cards:
https://linustechtips.com/topic/1253303-msi-3080-gaming-x-trio-flickering-on-top-of-screen-using-dp/
I have the exact same issue with a Zotac 3080 , luckily it doesn't happen on HDMI and my work DTR is connected via HDMI. Wondering if anyojne else encountered similar issues?
