Guys, why does my ethernet disconnect while gaming?

GOD'SlittleSERVANT

GOD'SlittleSERVANT

My ethernet disconnects while gaming. It has happens in both Fallout 76 and Warzone, constantly.

I switch over to my wifi and it doesn't disconnect, but it's laggy as hell in game. So, it seems to be a bandwidth issue? Never disconnects while browsing. I found something online called "net balancer" that causes this issue but I don't have anything like this on my machine.

What I've done
- Updated network drivers
- Disabled Energy Efficient Ethernet
- Had my modem/router replaced by my ISP
- Uninstalled a virus I found called online-guardian.exe

ISP is Centurylink 500mb down.

Thanks all.
 
J

jmilcher

Have you tried... a new Ethernet cable?

you may also have a failing NIC. It happens. Especially under load when it’s hot.
 
