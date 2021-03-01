Guys, why does my ethernet disconnect while gaming?

My ethernet disconnects while gaming. It has happens in both Fallout 76 and Warzone, constantly.



I switch over to my wifi and it doesn't disconnect, but it's laggy as hell in game. So, it seems to be a bandwidth issue? Never disconnects while browsing. I found something online called "net balancer" that causes this issue but I don't have anything like this on my machine.



What I've done

- Updated network drivers

- Disabled Energy Efficient Ethernet

- Had my modem/router replaced by my ISP

- Uninstalled a virus I found called online-guardian.exe



ISP is Centurylink 500mb down.



Thanks all.