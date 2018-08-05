[GUIDE] What router should I get?

Before I go in to the wireless stuff below, I want to say that if you can run an Ethernet cable to your devices, run the Ethernet cable! You will have a far better experience no matter what you use your Internet connection for! Now on to the wireless overview.

These are wireless "standards". It loosely refers to the frequency that your wireless signal will use to transmit your data over your wireless signal. You care because this can determine if you have weak or strong signal to your devices.

A good rule of thumb is that if you are not able to directly plug your devices in to your router, you will be looking for AC. It's the newest standard and will offer the highest throughput (total amount of data able to be transmitted and received to/from all devices simultaneously). All devices (phones, PCs, consoles) do not have AC compatibility, but don't worry! Your wireless router is backwards compatible with the b/g/n that your device uses, in the case that your device isn't AC compatible. If you get a router with AC, you will almost always end up with 2.4GHz and 5GHz frequencies, so no worries there.