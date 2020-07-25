Guide please

SunnyG
- Jun 22, 2017
- 26
Hello, I want to buy another computer For my son, he plays games like resident evil 2, GTA 5 Etc.
I’ve searched the requirements of these games And google has shown me these requirements
I think these requirements are too low for a pc And I want to make a good pc around a budget of $900
Kindly guide me which processor, mother board and graphic card I should use.
Thank You!
