Guidance on building a watercooling loop

Hi all,



I'm currently working on upgrading my PC to a 5600x and a 3070, and I was wondering if anyone has any good pointers as for where to look for guidance on building a loop and buying quality parts? I'd like to do soft tubing and water cool both my 3070 and 5600x for looks and functionality.



There are about 1,000 guides on YouTube and I don't really know who to rely on. Thanks!