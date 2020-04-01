Guess my Video Settings

What I would like to do is try to inject some stress relief into the pandemic crisis. I propose that we post video of game play and try to deduce the video settings by looking at the video only, no fps monitoring overlays or software allowed. At the end of your clip please open and record options to show actual settings or post screen shot. I also ask to list your HW in your profile so we know what it is run on. I will link mine to a YouTube link. Please try to record at your native resolution.



I believe part of the problem is marketing bias which leads you to believe that your HW is obsolete or that the video differences are really that noticeable.



I see too many arguments on this forum between what I call "Measurebators" who argue and purchase only based on specifications/performance.