GTX 980 black screen problem

I have a custom system I built in 2015 with help from this forum. The system has an ASUS ROG Maximus VIII Hero MB and an EVGA GeForce GTX 980 Ti video card. I have two 32" monitors that run off of this with the monitors using daisy chained display port connection. I'm running Windows 10 Pro 64 bit.



About a month ago I started having video problems. I was playing a pretty basic video game (Clutter X) when the screen went black. I had to force reboot multiple times before video came back. From that point forward the system would periodically have a black screen. About 75% of the boots would take multiple tries, and it was not unusual for me to be working along and the screen go black. I uninstalled and reinstalled the video card drivers. No change in behavior. I moved to using the MB's onboard video, and still the problem persisted. This morning I pulled the video card out altogether and just am using onboard video. So far so good, but it's only been about an hour.



Any thoughts on what to do to address this? I haven't ruled out that it is a monitor problem. Any help would be appreciated.