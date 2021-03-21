Gtx 970 utilizing half VRAM

I have a 2016 EVGA Gtx 970 that i use for playing games like Warzone.Ever since i first started it, it indicates that my gpu can only use half of its VRAM, like shown below:But after watching a benchmark of the same game and same gpu, i realized that his game allowed it to push further:I've got a Ryzen 7 3700x and 16 gb of ram so they shouldn't be the problem.Anyone knows the reason of this behavior?