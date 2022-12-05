GTA V problem with directX and AMD rx 6700xt (i think)

So recently I switched from an old GTX 1650 to a Rx 6700XT. Before the switch I uninstalled the drivers of the 1650 with DDU and put in the rx 6700xt.Everything worked pretty fine. Until I tried to launch GTA...It gave me the error "err_gfx_d3d_init" so I just googled it. Apparently all the "fixes” shown in the internet are trash or at least not working for me.Just in case I uninstalled my Graphic mods (QuantV) and I at least got into the game. But holy it did look bad. For comparison I've searched some vanilla game footage on youtube and compared it to mine. Well. Take a look yourself. It does look like I'm running on dx10 or something.So I reinstalled GTA and deleted all folders that could cause any problems in the appdata thing and documents folder.After all that it still looks exact same and whenever i install Quant i get the same error as before -_- Can anyone help?Oh and btw i also re-installed/downgraded win11 to win10...Thanks