GTA 6 MASSIVE LEAK (comment #10)

Discussion in 'HardForum Tech News' started by erek, Dec 9, 2019.

    Wondering how they'll handle GTA Online in the wake of GTA 6 Single Player campaign setting.

    "At the moment of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn't officially announced or confirm Grand Theft Auto VI. That said, it's obviously in development. After all, the series prints money for Rockstar. The more salient question is: when will we see it and is it Rockstar's next game? The answer to the latter question is probably, however, recent Bully 2 rumors suggest otherwise."


    https://comicbook.com/gaming/2019/12/07/gta-6-grand-theft-auto-setting-vice-city/
     
    Grand theft Boat - Somalia edition

    Can't fkin wait.
     
    link no work, that site is awful
     
    Why are you linking a cyberpunk 2077 article to a post about GTA6? Was that a mistake?
     
    yes it was :(
     
    I want Manhunt 3, or, a Manhunt 1 & 2 remaster, THEN a Manhunt 3.
     
    Microsofts convention is this week on the 12th I forget the name of it a bunch a games are rumored to be revealed
    Rockstar has a zipper when it comes to revealing games.
     
    eh... when it comes out it comes out, doesn't matter the location people will gobble it up.
     
