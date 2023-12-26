GTA 5 Source Code Reportedly Leaked Online

erek
I think it’s of no consequence since apparently rockstar upwnded the backend to gta online after the hack and prior to this leak which is supposedly fueled by the gta modder scene scamming people out of money for the supposed source & assets
“The source code for Grand Theft Auto 5 was reportedly leaked on Christmas Eve, a little over a year after the Lapsus$ threat actors hacked Rockstar games and stole corporate data. From a report:Links to download the source code were shared on numerous channels, including Discord, a dark web website, and a Telegram channel that the hackers previously used to leak stolen Rockstar data. In a post to a Grand Theft Auto leak channel on Telegram, the channel owner known as 'Phil' posted links to the stolen source code, sharing a screenshot of one of the folders.”
https://games.slashdot.org/story/23...edly-leaked-online-a-year-after-rockstar-hack
