GT 1030 overclocking

Hey



Whole point, I can't decide between GTX 750 Ti(used $70 without warranty) and GT 1030(new $80 with warranty). I can't find any realible comparison tests because many reviews are probably fake or paid. GT 1030 is very limited by 64-bit bus but it does have new Pascal compression. It's also the reason I am asking about memory bandwidth/overclock, I've read in some reviews that people were able to get memory clocks to 1900MHz area while in others that it went only to 1600MHz. And this is not some dummy overclock, we are effectively hitting bottleneck here.



My other options are HD 7790(used $60 without warranty), RX550(new $95 with warranty), RX460(new $115 with warranty), GTX 950(new $130 with warranty), GTX 1050(new $140 with warranty). I don't want my system to be power hog, so all those older, stronger cards that draw 200W are out. But then, I can overclock/unlock/mod low power video card as much as possible.