GT 1030 overclocking

Well even the used 750 ti would more than meet your needs then. Heck I could sell you mine for 5 bucks cheaper than the one you are looking at. I only used mine for a couple weeks when I was in between cards and it is just sitting in its original box...ready to be shipped.Except I barely use video card anyway. Only some old titles or videos, card will be idle 80-90% of time.
Shipping to Europe will probably cost more than card itself, and $5 less ain't great deal. But otherwise I would consider it. How do GTX 750Ti's overclock?
And I am still wondering how GT 1030 overclocks.
No, you're wanting someone to say that the 1030 is the right card for you, and don't want to hear any other comments on your thread.Is it worth $30 more compared to GTX 1050? Seriously I have no use for such raw power and looking more into 1030 performance/price area.
You're wasting effort on a lost cause, there aren't cheap cards with huge OC headroom and value. Save some extra money, get a better card.Guy on EVGA forums talking how he boosted voltage but people on other forums claim voltage can't be raised, only reduced. Possibly BIOS/model specific?
Why do you think that? It uses Samsung's 14nm process which should be similar to what AMD is using in making Polaris. All data points to it being worse process when it comes to high clock speeds.Actually 1030 should technically overclock best of Pascal series but it's all probably hardblocked by NVIDIA.
Built mainly for web browsing.
Obviously not OC forum.
Never thought I'd actually see someone that's in the market for a card like a 1030 that cares about how overclockable it is.
Nobody here has a 1030. You're not in [F]loppy|Forums. Go visit CNET.