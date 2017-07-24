GT 1030 overclocking

Hey, I want to know how high does GT 1030 go? Especially I am interested in memory clock and effective memory bandwidth.
 
Google up a guide on how to use msi afterburner, and try boosting the frequency on your core and memory a small bit at a time.

As you boost the freq. test it with games or something stressful like furmark w/e.
 
There are probably plenty of reviews out there so use Google and see for yourself. If you really need some more performance then you should not have bought a GT 1030 in the first place as that is a very low end card that's even slower than my old 750 Ti backup card. That means it's not even going to meet minimum requirements for any newer demanding modern games.
 
Hey

Whole point, I can't decide between GTX 750 Ti(used $70 without warranty) and GT 1030(new $80 with warranty). I can't find any realible comparison tests because many reviews are probably fake or paid. GT 1030 is very limited by 64-bit bus but it does have new Pascal compression. It's also the reason I am asking about memory bandwidth/overclock, I've read in some reviews that people were able to get memory clocks to 1900MHz area while in others that it went only to 1600MHz. And this is not some dummy overclock, we are effectively hitting bottleneck here.

My other options are HD 7790(used $60 without warranty), RX550(new $95 with warranty), RX460(new $115 with warranty), GTX 950(new $130 with warranty), GTX 1050(new $140 with warranty). I don't want my system to be power hog, so all those older, stronger cards that draw 200W are out. But then, I can overclock/unlock/mod low power video card as much as possible.
 
IMO you should buy a 75 watt version of the 1050 or 1050 ti for $150 or less, the GT cards are more of a 'Get Through' type of card, they're pretty weak under the hood. Personally I'd buy the EVGA 1050ti mini SC
 
Except I barely use video card anyway. Only some old titles or videos, card will be idle 80-90% of time.
 
hemla said:
Except I barely use video card anyway. Only some old titles or videos, card will be idle 80-90% of time.
Well even the used 750 ti would more than meet your needs then. Heck I could sell you mine for 5 bucks cheaper than the one you are looking at. I only used mine for a couple weeks when I was in between cards and it is just sitting in its original box...ready to be shipped.
 
Shipping to Europe will probably cost more than card itself, and $5 less ain't great deal. But otherwise I would consider it. How do GTX 750Ti's overclock?

And I am still wondering how GT 1030 overclocks.
 
1050ti is the lowest card any gamer should consider IMO. It costs enough you can save up for it if you can afford the 1030.

The 1050ti allows generally high settings at 1080p

Not ultra. But high.

Overclocking that crap 1030 is a bad plan.


Here is a nice hierarchy that helps give an idea of where the different cards fall out in the performance lineup

http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/gpu-hierarchy,4388.html
 
hemla said:
Shipping to Europe will probably cost more than card itself, and $5 less ain't great deal. But otherwise I would consider it. How do GTX 750Ti's overclock?

And I am still wondering how GT 1030 overclocks.
probably not well based on the heatsink i've seen on most of the GT 1030 models.. vram overclocks not going to gain you a whole lot either.

so far my time with the GTX 1050ti i can definitely say it's worth looking at if you're running 1080p or lower. 1050 with a slight overclock would be just as good in my opinion as well. both cards will hold on to their usability in future games a lot longer than the 750ti and 1030 so i feel the increased cost investment is worth it.
 
Explained earlier, memory bandwidth is bottleneck so it's needed even for old games. Would they release this card with normal 128-bit bus it would probably outpace GTX 750Ti out of box.

And my system - Pentium G4600 51TDP, 8GB DDR4 2400MHz, SATA3 HDD, 350W PSU with 2x16A for 12V and 23" 1920x1080 monitor. Current vid card HD5670 1GB GDDR5 65TDP, turned out faster than integrated HD630 even when web reviews claimed otherwise. Built mainly for web browsing.
 
I'd recommend what others have as well, and look into a 1050Ti. Plenty of power for the older gaming and if you do ever decide to pursue newer titles, you're still viable with mid/high settings at 1080p. Plus the beefier heat sink should allow a better OC.
 
Is it worth $30 more compared to GTX 1050? Seriously I have no use for such raw power and looking more into 1030 performance/price area.
 
hemla said:
Is it worth $30 more compared to GTX 1050? Seriously I have no use for such raw power and looking more into 1030 performance/price area.
No, you're wanting someone to say that the 1030 is the right card for you, and don't want to hear any other comments on your thread.

FYI: The GTX 1050 TI is the best value you can find in a video card. (Although I'd wait a bit, due to the stupid card pricing right now.)
 
Nope, I am waiting for someone to tell me how GT 1030 memory clocks, it's in topic. Still nobody.

And yeah, I know about card prices, but when they will start dropping? Seems that those mining farms are now even buying 1060's so they might hit 1050 Ti's as well... And what kind of price drops?
 
Guy on EVGA forums talking how he boosted voltage but people on other forums claim voltage can't be raised, only reduced. Possibly BIOS/model specific?
 
I could also go for used GTX 750 Ti or AMD card. I would buy GTX 1050 but prices here are $30 more than last month.
 
Never thought I'd actually see someone that's in the market for a card like a 1030 that cares about how overclockable it is. Seriously though, a card on that level isn't really designed with a lot of overclocking in mind. Cards like this are fine for people that play non-demanding or older games that just want to slap a discrete solution in their pc and be done with it. If you care about performance enough to worry about overclocking a 1030, you are much better off just saving more money for a while and going with something like a 1050ti.
 
Actually 1030 should technically overclock best of Pascal series but it's all probably hardblocked by NVIDIA.
 
hemla said:
Actually 1030 should technically overclock best of Pascal series but it's all probably hardblocked by NVIDIA.
Why do you think that? It uses Samsung's 14nm process which should be similar to what AMD is using in making Polaris. All data points to it being worse process when it comes to high clock speeds.
 
By best overclock I mean performance gain by overclocking, not actual card speed. 1030 has it bottleneck in 64-bit memory bus while it's Pascal core, even in stripped form, is still miles ahead. Now card is just 30W connected to 75W bus, but obviously it's (in best case)BIOS hard-locked. Or worse, there's something on PCB that is limiting it. But anyway I do believe that by working on memory clocks you could archive much bigger performance gains than when compared to GTX 1050/Ti. Some people do report that their overclocked 1030's are hitting GTX 750 Ti's performance levels but I just want to verify it. And most online reviews/tests/benchmarks I found these days look completely fake to me.
 
We get it, you're on a quest and won't be influenced by others. Not sure why you posted at all, good luck on finding whatever it is you're looking for
 
hemla said:
Except I barely use video card anyway. Only some old titles or videos, card will be idle 80-90% of time.
hemla said:
Built mainly for web browsing.
What are you expecting out of it? You aren't going to see any difference web browsing, I honestly doubt you would see any discernible difference in gaming. You don't find anyone talking about overclocking it because nobody buys it. They spring for a 1050 (arguably the best performance per dollar video card since the 6600gt).
 
My attitude is fine and yours is not. I made thread, asked simple question. Maybe two people cared to stay on topic.
 
You won't believe reviews, and nobody here would bother to overclock a 1030. You're not going to get an answer to your "simple question". Complaining about the lack of answer is not going to change that. Can't decide between the 750 Ti and 1030? Flip a coin.
 
The reviews are, one saying that card is faster than 750Ti and other that it's slower. Or RX 550. Then one review claims memory goes up by 100MHz and other that by 400MHz. They also report different temperatures. Seriously.
 
FYI here is a nice review on the 1030 card : http://www.tomshardware.com/reviews/nvidia-geforce-gt-1030-2gb,5110-10.html ... maybe looks like it can boost above 2ghz but even then a sub / = 750ti type card, I would say if you can potentially double your budget the 1050 is going to double your gpu rendering power. FYI I have seen 1050's in the US for sub $90 vs the $70+ for the 1030s granted not low profile but better bang for the buck regardless.
 
