Gryphon xDSD / Windows 10 volume control

I'm using the Gryphon xDSD with some headphones on my PC - Windows 10.
https://ifi-audio.com/products/xdsd-gryphon/
Sound quality and everything else is amazing but I wonder if there is a way to control the volume ( Aimp player, YouTube or whatever ) with the Windows audio control slider
I did it always ( before I purchased the Gryphon ) with the Logitech G510S keyboard volume wheel
Any advices are welcome, thank you
