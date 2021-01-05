GRUB2 USB Boot Ubuntu ISO issue

I am working on creating a multi-boot USB drive with various OS environments. I'm using GRUB2 from Ubuntu as my base, to get the UEFI and Secure Boot capabilities. I want to have a dedicated EFI partition, and a separate partition on the USB drive to store ISO files. I am having problems getting an Ubuntu ISO to load, and would appreciate any help!
My primary partition is an EFI FAT 32 partition. I created a second partition with type ms-basic-data and formatted it with FAT32 as well. From the GRUB command line, it shows up as hd0,gpt2.
I have a Clonezilla ISO working. Here is my GRUB menu entry for it:
Code:
menuentry "Clonezilla Live" {
linux (loop)/live/vmlinuz boot=live live-config noswap nolocales edd=on nomodeset ocs_live_run=\"ocs-live-general\" ocs_live_extra_param=\"\" keyboard-layouts=\"\ ocs_livebatch=\"no\" locales=\"\ ip=frommedia nosplash toram=filesystem.squashfs findiso=/clonezilla.iso
initrd (loop)/live/initrd.img
}
Now, my Ubuntu menu entry is thus, taken from https://help.ubuntu.com/community/Grub2/ISOBoot:
Code:
menuentry "Ubuntu 20.04" {
loopback loop (hd0,gpt2)/ubuntu.iso
linux (loop)/casper/bmlinuz boot=casper iso-scan/filename=/ubuntu.iso noprompt noeject
initrd (loop)/casper/initrd.lz
}
I've tried going into the GRUB console and manually performing
Code:
loopback loop (hs0,gpt2)/ubuntu.iso
I can boot a dedicated USB created from the same ISO file on this machine no problem, and I can use a partition imaged with the ubuntu ISO with the rEFInd boot manager without issue, so it is something with this particular configuration, not the ISO or the computer.
What am I doing wrong here, and how can I get this to boot up?