Codemasters revealed today that a new entry in the GRID series will be releasing September 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game looks to be a return to its roots, featuring multiple disciplines set within the GRID career system established in the first game (seventh game in the TOCA series it evolved from). The game will feature Fernando Alonso as the game's "antagonist" as you compete against his team across all disciplines. Not much more info is available at this time. The last entry in the series, Autosport, was released 5 years ago in 2014 and focused on FIA-type closed circuit racing. http://blog.codemasters.com/grid/05/grid-2019-announcement/ Codemasters® today announced that one of its most loved franchises, GRID®, is making a long-awaited return when it releases on September 13th 2019 on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC (DVD and via Steam). The fourth game in the series, GRID delivers intense wheel to wheel racing action, spanning four continents in some of the world’s most famous city streets and race circuits. Choose cars from GT, Touring, Stock, Muscle, Super-Modified and more, across race types including Circuit, Street Racing, Ovals, Hot Laps, Point-to-Point and World Time Attack. GRID strikes the perfect balance, offering risk and reward for every type of racer. Handling is incredibly responsive with a learning curve that appeals to both casual arcade gamers through to the core simulation racers. Progression is rewarded through liveries, player cards, team mates, achievements and driving accolades. AI drivers push the player to their limits to earn a place on the podium and ultimate victory in the GRID World Series Championship. Realistic damage can affect both the car’s performance and handling and too much contact with the same racer will see them emerge as a nemesis who will stop at nothing to get their revenge in the race. Established as one of the best modern-day drivers across F1®, Endurance and Stock Racing, Fernando Alonso has signed as a Race Consultant and appears in-game. Players enter a series of events against some of Alonso’s Esports driving team ‘FA Racing’, across multiple classes of racing before coming face to face with the former World Champion in his infamous Renault R26 F1® car, in a final showdown event.