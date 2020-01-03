GRID 2019

Discussion in 'General Gaming' started by Armenius, May 21, 2019.

    Armenius

    Codemasters revealed today that a new entry in the GRID series will be releasing September 13 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game looks to be a return to its roots, featuring multiple disciplines set within the GRID career system established in the first game (seventh game in the TOCA series it evolved from). The game will feature Fernando Alonso as the game's "antagonist" as you compete against his team across all disciplines. Not much more info is available at this time. The last entry in the series, Autosport, was released 5 years ago in 2014 and focused on FIA-type closed circuit racing.

    http://blog.codemasters.com/grid/05/grid-2019-announcement/

    Codemasters® today announced that one of its most loved franchises, GRID®, is making a long-awaited return when it releases on September 13th 2019 on PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system, the Xbox One family of devices including the Xbox One X and Windows PC (DVD and via Steam). The fourth game in the series, GRID delivers intense wheel to wheel racing action, spanning four continents in some of the world’s most famous city streets and race circuits. Choose cars from GT, Touring, Stock, Muscle, Super-Modified and more, across race types including Circuit, Street Racing, Ovals, Hot Laps, Point-to-Point and World Time Attack.

    GRID strikes the perfect balance, offering risk and reward for every type of racer. Handling is incredibly responsive with a learning curve that appeals to both casual arcade gamers through to the core simulation racers. Progression is rewarded through liveries, player cards, team mates, achievements and driving accolades. AI drivers push the player to their limits to earn a place on the podium and ultimate victory in the GRID World Series Championship. Realistic damage can affect both the car’s performance and handling and too much contact with the same racer will see them emerge as a nemesis who will stop at nothing to get their revenge in the race.

    Established as one of the best modern-day drivers across F1®, Endurance and Stock Racing, Fernando Alonso has signed as a Race Consultant and appears in-game. Players enter a series of events against some of Alonso’s Esports driving team ‘FA Racing’, across multiple classes of racing before coming face to face with the former World Champion in his infamous Renault R26 F1® car, in a final showdown event.
     
    pendragon1

    Armenius

    Qosin

    Looks amazing *_* gonna pre-purchase too
     
    Krenum

    Loved the first one, especially the sprint cars. Game gave you a excellent feeling of speed.
     
    pendragon1

    Geforcepat

    Ign still can't play video games.
     
    Niner21

    I'm looking forward to this release. I've always liked the GRID series.
     
    Krenum

    Yep, looks like GRID. Hopefully the sprint cars make a return.
     
    Armenius

    60 FPS gameplay video on PC with a controller. The game officially releases this Friday.

     
    Niner21

    I have been playing Wreckfest lately and I'm almost done with the career mode, so this game will be a nice follow up.
     
    M76

    Reminds me of screamer from 1995, I'd expect a bit better physics than that today, even in an arcade racer. I don't get it why can't someone just copy the recipe of gran turismo and make a game like that for PC?
     
    Armenius

    The game was released early today. Just got the e-mail about it.
    Almost every racing game now follows the formula Gran Turismo established in 1997. There are several games on PC like it, including Asetto Corsa and now Forza Motorsport. The former offers closer to sim physics while the latter is a mix that is similar to GT.
     
    M76

    Assetto corsa Netkar has no proper career mode last I checked, and it is a true hardcore simulator. Forza Motosport 7 I never tried, I'm not going to jump on it blind, and there is no demo version. There is not much info available on the career mode and its workings.
     
    Krenum

    Anyone played this yet? How's the card damage / physics? I remember that being one of the highlights from the first game.
     
    socK

    Well I'm disappointed. Put in for a refund on Steam after an hour.

    Looks great, runs great - does not feel like the original.

    Edit: GRID 2019 is a _much_ more sedate game.
     
    Armenius

    Krenum

    Well that sucks, Cant beat the classics I suppose.
     
    socK

    Just to make sure I wasn't just imaging shit, I installed the original game.

    Yeah, it really is completely and utterly different - no comparison. You will feel it immediately, it's _way_ sharper (and way more arcadey).
     
    Armenius

    I played it and like it a lot. If you guys playing it haven't turned the driving aids off then you should. Straight forward racing game with a simple structure and good driving dynamics. I ended up playing it for 6 hours on Saturday when I didn't intend on playing it for that long. The original was prettier to look at, but I don't think the driving was this good. Been having a lot of fun with it.
     
    KickAssCop

    I don’t know but I am not feeling this game. Very few tracks, literally no reason to level up driver, boring cars and extremely boring physics. It seems only difference between cars is the SKID-O-Meter. The more muscle the higher the skid. Cars feel like they are on a pole rotating left and right. I think MARIO Kart has better tracks and cars than this. All cars feel the same too.

    I give it a 6/10. The best part is during start of the race when you press enter to shut up the commentators.
     
    Armenius

    I've been driving the tuner series and don't get that feeling at all. Did you turn the driving aids off?
     
    dgz

    Looks good to me. I dislike real life non-electric cars with a burning passion but I do like arcade racers. Unfortunately it doesn't have a Linux port yet, even though most Codemasters games have been ported. Also hoping for some VR love since I am short-sighted and playing on the TV is pain. I refuse to wear glasses and making out the corners is very, very hard
     
    Aireoth

    Wait, you won’t wear glasses but will strap a massive headset on that you still likely need some kind of corrective lenses for (unless your vision isn’t really that bad)?
     
    Armenius

    Steam is having a free weekend for any of you on the fence about the title, or if you want to verify the differing opinions on the game on your own.

     
