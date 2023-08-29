Greybeard moving to Windows 10

I haven't done an OS upgrade in awhile.



I did try Windows 10 when it first was available from an upgrade, didn't care for it at the time.

After firing up Steam to show my son some Jedi Knight games, I found that Steam wasn't going to work into next year.



My plan is to grab a 1-2TB drive and pop that in for the upgrade.



Where I'm not sure is if I can still use my Win 7 key, or can just grab one legitimately cheap. A Tom's Hardware Guide referred to Kinguin, but I'm out of the loop with having a family.



I considered going to Windows 11 and just be done with it, but I don't know if I can get a TPM 2.0 module for my MSI Z97 SLI Plus motherboard.