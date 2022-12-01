Great lastest gen motherboard without breaking the bank?

So yeah...Im looking for a complete pc upgrade minus the video card(waiting for price drops) and monitor(Waiting for price drops).



So Ive always been an asus fanboy cause mostly thier boards have always been rock solid for me and allowing me to OC. My current board is an Asus Rog Strix Z390-E wifi. Its coupled with an Intell I9 9900k cpu. Ive had this board for 3 years and its been awesome. Rock solid stability Allowing me to OC to the max. Great driver and bios support during this time so I was inclined to go again with Asus with the Asus Rog Strix Z790-E wifi but the pricing on that item is way more than I payed back in 2019 for the Z390-E by 300$cad which is limiting purchase options on other parts that I want.



So...I was wondering if there was an equivalent to the Z790-E wifi at a much lower price point.