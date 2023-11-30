Graviton 4 is here!

https://press.aboutamazon.com/2023/11/aws-unveils-next-generation-aws-designed-chips
https://www.nextplatform.com/2023/11/28/aws-adopts-arm-v2-cores-for-expansive-graviton4-server-cpu/
https://www.anandtech.com/show/2117...res-96-gb-hbm-quadruples-training-performance
Note: the Anandtech article is informative but the writing style is annoying. So heads up.
Info on the V2 core architecture
https://www.arm.com/products/silicon-ip-cpu/neoverse/neoverse-v2
Overall this is a good thing.
These things are beasts for web processing and Amazon does design them to be best at what its customers are doing so they look at their logs see their bottlenecks and build the next generation to address those and move on. Tailored processing very clean.
