Graphite pads application

I've been researching graphite pads as a potential replacement for thermal paste for my laptop, and I saw that every single application out there just dump the pad straight on the die/IHS.
From what I understand TIM were used to fill in microscopic holes on the surface of the IHS/die and cooler, so realistically don't you also need TIM between the pad and the 2 surfaces?
