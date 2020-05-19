Graphics Graveyard Video Card Memorial!

Howdy fellas! It's been quite awhile since I was here last. Back in the good Ol AMD-TI/FX 12000 days even 😁

Anyhow I decided to create a display of old video cards and I wanted to share what I have. I have since lost my 9700p pro, 8600GTS and my 7950 GX2 graphics cards but I've got several to display. I think I gave them away and I think the 9700 pro was thrown out. Ouch 😢

I've had 4 friends donate a few cards to fill it up some. It really does feel like some kind of museum and I wanted to show it here.

I also wanted to ask if anyone has the cards I am missing to contribute to this board or for a very small price, please let me know.

I do kinda wish I still had that FX 12000 to display now too. 😳
Maybe I'll make another one someday 😁
Thanks folks!
👊😁🤙
 

pendragon1 said:
nice collection but why is this in tech news?
uhm, well its Video card related. Ive seen where people were asking what their favorite video cards where and another post on least favorite that were in this section and I thought that this would be appropriate in general since it is video card related. Is there somewhere else, video card related, that I should have posted this?
And I did have to build the display so that took some techyness with leds I guess :)
 
