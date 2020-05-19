Graphics Graveyard Video Card Memorial!

Howdy fellas! It's been quite awhile since I was here last. Back in the good Ol AMD-TI/FX 12000 days evenAnyhow I decided to create a display of old video cards and I wanted to share what I have. I have since lost my 9700p pro, 8600GTS and my 7950 GX2 graphics cards but I've got several to display. I think I gave them away and I think the 9700 pro was thrown out. OuchI've had 4 friends donate a few cards to fill it up some. It really does feel like some kind of museum and I wanted to show it here.I also wanted to ask if anyone has the cards I am missing to contribute to this board or for a very small price, please let me know.I do kinda wish I still had that FX 12000 to display now too.Maybe I'll make another one somedayThanks folks!