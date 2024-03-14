Graphical IDE to develop KSH/Bash Scripts while integrating with Azure DevOps

S

Stugots

Supreme [H]ardness
Joined
Feb 25, 2004
Messages
7,268
First and foremost, I am not a developer. Or at least I don't consider myself one. The development work I do is almost exclusively KSH and Bash scripting. KSH on AIX, and Bash on Linux.

My company is starting to use Azure DevOps for it's other development teams and I've been asked to start using it for my teams work.

We've been using a local hosted Git repository within for a while, and I'm familiar with how to use Git from the command line. But I was hoping I might be able to shift to something a little more capable rather than command line Git and vi.

Does anyone know of an IDE where I can write KSH/Bash scripts on Windows, test/run them on remote AIX/Linux systems, AND integrate using Git with Azure DevOps?
 
It depend on what you want to do with GIT, vscode, visual studio, etc.. come with some GIT support (embedded and/or extension) for doing commit, create branch, etc....

025_new.png


There a bit of microsoft to microsoft synergies, but it will tend to be generic (more than TFS) GIT could be hosted anywhere by anyone experience.

VsCode will tend to have an extension for pretty much anything dev wise.
 
I have VS Code on my workstation, but I am not very familiar with it. From the tinkering I've done already, I was able to get a Remote SSH extension to work enough so I could develop and test remotely against a *nix system. And I was able to connect to Azure DevOps to check code. But I can't figure out how to bridge the gap.
 
What step you are missing, committing/pushing your change from vscode or before that ?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top