Graphical IDE to develop KSH/Bash Scripts while integrating with Azure DevOps

First and foremost, I am not a developer. Or at least I don't consider myself one. The development work I do is almost exclusively KSH and Bash scripting. KSH on AIX, and Bash on Linux.



My company is starting to use Azure DevOps for it's other development teams and I've been asked to start using it for my teams work.



We've been using a local hosted Git repository within for a while, and I'm familiar with how to use Git from the command line. But I was hoping I might be able to shift to something a little more capable rather than command line Git and vi.



Does anyone know of an IDE where I can write KSH/Bash scripts on Windows, test/run them on remote AIX/Linux systems, AND integrate using Git with Azure DevOps?