Graphic Card Components Simplified?

I have been searching for video after video about which graphics cards are better and why. The problem is, in all the videos I have seen they describe the components and features as they would on the box. They will explain what components and features do but in a way where I don't understand what they are talking about.



I have bought graphic cards (GC) in the past but this was strictly out of recommendation. Someone I trusted would recommend a GC and I would buy and install it. The problem is I don't have those connections anymore.



Now I am trying to understand what to look for by research but I don't understand the tech lingo. Are there any videos out there that will explain what components and features do so that a first-time Graphics Card Buyer will understand?