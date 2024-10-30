Graphcore IPUs, experience and availability?

Anybody here have any real experience with Graphcore IPUs?

I've ordered a few of the C2 (first Gen) cards and am in search of the IPU-Link cables to hook them together.

Graphcore had not responded and thought Dell did sell servers with them at one point, they seem to have scrubbed anything referencing the Graphcore cards on their support site.

I recognize the actual connectors but am needing the know the wiring (straight through form pics) in case I need to make my own cables.
 
Looks like the connectors are just super short Octolink 4i and 8i cables (SF-8611).

I am planning on buying some and trying them out to see if the regular cables will work.
 
Hey there, new to the forums and wanted to reach out to see if you figured this out? I have some of the C2 (first Gen) myself and was looking to interconnect them if possible. Not particularly interested in figuring out the wiring/making my own.
 
I'll report back here with my findings, might try the 4i/8i cables listed above.
 
Specifically I have ordered the following cables, as I have not heard back from Cyclone3d or Graphcore:

10Gtek 24G Internal SlimSAS SFF-8654 to SFF-8654 8i Cable, PCIe4.0, 85-ohm, 0.1-m(0.32ft)

LINKUP Slim SAS SFF-8654 4i Straight to SFF-8654 4i Straight 24Gbps High Speed SAS 4.0/PCIE 4.0 Cable for 85ohm PCIe Application (NVMe SSD Slimline) 32AWG Flat Wire - 050cm​


I wasn't a huge fan of the 4i cable being so long, but according to the web the cables must be 85 ohm to fit the Graphcore standard. Will update here once I get the cards powered on and operational.
 
It looks like the 8654 standard is about 3 pins longer than the connection on the card. Its looking like a proprietary cable at this point. Shame, since Graphcore won't work with any of us. Oh well, no interconnects for me!
 
Contemplating getting an oscilloscope to map a pinout myself to make a custom cable, because I'm not the type to give up. However, this idea will have to take a back seat to my main project. If I ever get around to making a pinout map for a custom cable, I will report back here.
 
1741730250603.png


This is the picture of the interconnects from Graphcore. If anyone ends up with any, I'm interested in purchasing.
 
Hey, I'm right there with you. I don't give up, and I know I will find some. When I do, how many are you needing? If you find any, please do the same for me. I attached a picture I found. I wish graphcore would just say anything at this point. Oh well, we will figure it out.
 

