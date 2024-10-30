Graphcore IPUs, experience and availability?

Anybody here have any real experience with Graphcore IPUs?
I've ordered a few of the C2 (first Gen) cards and am in search of the IPU-Link cables to hook them together.
Graphcore had not responded and thought Dell did sell servers with them at one point, they seem to have scrubbed anything referencing the Graphcore cards on their support site.
I recognize the actual connectors but am needing the know the wiring (straight through form pics) in case I need to make my own cables.
I've ordered a few of the C2 (first Gen) cards and am in search of the IPU-Link cables to hook them together.
Graphcore had not responded and thought Dell did sell servers with them at one point, they seem to have scrubbed anything referencing the Graphcore cards on their support site.
I recognize the actual connectors but am needing the know the wiring (straight through form pics) in case I need to make my own cables.