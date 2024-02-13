GPUGRID - Really?

wareyore
HDCOTY 2023
- Joined
- Jan 1, 2014
- Messages
- 1,719
Tell me you don't want me to crunch anymore.
Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
To by pass this, I fired up new instances and go back to the original host after 24 hours have elapsed. Got to work around some of the idiosyncrasies that plague some of the boinc projects. Yeah, they don't make it easy like set and forget thing. Also, this daily quota limit usually is imposed on host generating (significant) errors, at least on some projects. In gpugrid case, most errors are due to insufficient gpu memory availability.Tell me you don't want me to crunch anymore.
View attachment 634787
Titan V sucks these days. 10% errors is what I saw yesterday. I haven't looked today.To by pass this, I fired up new instances and go back to the original host after 24 hours have elapsed. Got to work around some of the idiosyncrasies that plague some of the boinc projects. Yeah, they don't make it easy like set and forget thing. Also, this daily quota limit usually is imposed on host generating (significant) errors, at least on some projects. In gpugrid case, most errors are due to insufficient gpu memory availability.
15% error seems kind of high. In the gpugrid forum someone reported about 5% error on the Titan V. Maybe run nvidia-smi and check if there are any other background processes consuming GPU memory. See screenshot below on my P100. The Firefox web consumes about 143MB. Not much but worth stopping that process for example. Can't do much with Xorg or gnome-shell.I just mean that specifically on the Titan V, NVIDIA decided to disable one of the four HBM modules because it hurts their soul to give consumers fully functional hardware. On these WUs 16GB memory = zero errors, and 12GB memory = ~15-20% errors.