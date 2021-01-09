GPU Recommendation for 8 x 3080 or 5700xt

If you're interested in the above GPU and in Canada, I got linksHi Guys,
Please recommend 2 platinum PSU for the 3080 or the 5700xt.
I am building a 8 GPU rig to start.
Can I use one PCIe for both riser and GPU?
Thx,
These are the way to go
https://www.ebay.com/itm/HP-Platinu...852163?hash=item1f1d2380c3:g:hzEAAOSwz6Rf-gU3
Here:
https://www.techbuyer.com/us/dps-12...i2ilBv-f65fqxdz4Bynp3Di7KHB9EiPhoCXPAQAvD_BwE
and associated breakout boards are on ebay.
https://www.ebay.com/sch/i.html?_fr...1313&_nkw=HP+Sever+PSU+Breakoutboard&_sacat=0
And 6 pin to 8 pin cables are sold at newegg, or minerparts.com etc.
You can run these at 120V but it'll be 800 watt instead of 1200 watt on 240. The platinum rating is legit.
YesHey, thanks for the recommendation.
How do you wire the riser and GPU?
3 individual cables for the card?
Thanks