GPU Pricing Trends

I stole this from reddit but for the past couple of months some user has estimated that GPU prices have decreased by about 20% per month. This matches up with what I think everyone is seeing in the market, but since then it looks like prices might be bottoming out for now and even going back up (see stockx graph for 6700XTs, probably one of the least desirable cards right now). If crypto crashes then I guess this could all change overnight, but there still seems to be a ton of room left in the market for hashrate still, and even if we saw a 75% drop in the price of ETH or something it would a.) still be profitable and b.) profits would probably go back up pretty quickly as a lot of people quit.


https://www.reddit.com/r/EtherMining/comments/ogpr79/gpu_price_trend_chart/
https://etherscan.io/chart/hashrate
 

I don't see a 20% drop month over month. MC prices for AMD cards have been dropping slightly but I believe it is more the fact no one wants to buy 6700xt for $1000. Cheapest I seen recently was $850 with many still over $900? Nvidia prices have been holding steady tho. Seems no one want to buy 3070ti.
 
