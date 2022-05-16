GPU performance/load with frame lock vs unlock

I've got a little bit unusual situation. One of the games I play occasionally is World of Warships, and across the entire game the frame rate has been locked to 75 FPS. With my RTX 3060, I can run the game maxed out and it puts my card under about 30-40% load.(For comparison Skyrim Special Edition is locked to 60 FPS and utilizes about 40-50% maxed out but uses way more textures and the motion is much faster.)

Recently the developers have announced the frame lock is going to be removed, and I have a 165 Hz monitor with FreeSync, and the cross sync works perfectly for me. So, theoretically, I should be able to play the game with 165 FPS so long as the card can support that.

My question is, how much of an increase in load should that cause? Since 165 is a little more than double (2.2x to be exact) 75, would the increase in GPU load be linear, or is it exponential, or maybe something else? My concern is the unlocked frame rate will suddenly put my card under much higher load, sending temps way up (cooling is currently an issue in my PC overall, GPU fares a little better than other components) and possibly not being powerful enough to run at the 165 my monitor supports. Additionally I'm not sure if it will put any extra load on the CPU, which currently cools horribly, or something else like higher RAM utilization. If so, other than turning down the graphics settings in-game, what would my options be? The game will not have an ability to lock frames within, to my knowledge. Perhaps I can do this in Nvidia settings, some other way, or maybe I'm overthinking it and should just let it do its thing?

For reference, I have an RTX 3060 (not Ti) with a Ryzen 5 5600G and 16 GB DDR4-3200 RAM (overclocked to 3466).

Thanks in advance!