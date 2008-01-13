GPU OC help

Hey everyone,


I just recently got back into being the computer enthusiast that I was a few years back. A lot has changed since then mostly for the good. There is one thing that I would like to point out and that is the locking of graphics cards. This was not the case a few years back and was pretty harsh learning that coolbits would not work on my card out of the box. I have since learned that people have been able to unlock there card with a simple download of drivers, modified that is. So, I have located a set of driver and have added even a different INF to it, as for some cards its required. Well, no success what so ever. So I was wondering if any of you would be able to help, guide, impart, your knowledge of this NEW ERA of cards( to me).


I must say that I am dealing with a laptop(not the OC enthusiast playing grounds) but lets pin point the hardware. THE 8600M GT. Its sported in the casing of a Dell M1530. specs can be seen in my sig and driver being used are from laptop2go.com. Many, as I have read have been able to unlock their cards(in there dells) just fine, but it hasn't worked very well for me. I admit that a little operator error has to do with it. I think I'm doing everything right. let me know if you can help. Thanks.


Cat
 
As a general rule, I wouldn't OC anything in a lappy because heat is such an issue. I know this doesn't do anything to answer your question; just my own cautionary advice.
 
My OC will be mildly over stock setting. From what I have read the 8600M GT is is underclock very much.
 
I don't know if Rivatuner will work on a laptop chip or not - have you tried it? Or AtiTool?
 
I have tried ATI TOOL already and it didn't work. I needed to change the drivers as they were the one's provided by me from Dell. Did that with the modified INF file but the friver doesn't install. Should I clear the original drivers before installing the Mod one?
 
Try using Driver Cleaner to remove all the crap drivers that Dell has. However make sure you also have the original on hand as Dell is known to produce custom hardware so that people cannot tinker with a lot of settings (ie their bios configurations all the way to the hardware on the motherboard).
 
I don't think most people have much experience overclocking laptops - not a big group of people to draw advice from in that respect. Have you tried posting over at xtremesystems - some of those guys are pretty hardcore.
 
