GPU OC help

Hey everyone,





I just recently got back into being the computer enthusiast that I was a few years back. A lot has changed since then mostly for the good. There is one thing that I would like to point out and that is the locking of graphics cards. This was not the case a few years back and was pretty harsh learning that coolbits would not work on my card out of the box. I have since learned that people have been able to unlock there card with a simple download of drivers, modified that is. So, I have located a set of driver and have added even a different INF to it, as for some cards its required. Well, no success what so ever. So I was wondering if any of you would be able to help, guide, impart, your knowledge of this NEW ERA of cards( to me).





I must say that I am dealing with a laptop(not the OC enthusiast playing grounds) but lets pin point the hardware. THE 8600M GT. Its sported in the casing of a Dell M1530. specs can be seen in my sig and driver being used are from laptop2go.com. Many, as I have read have been able to unlock their cards(in there dells) just fine, but it hasn't worked very well for me. I admit that a little operator error has to do with it. I think I'm doing everything right. let me know if you can help. Thanks.





Cat