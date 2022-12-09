GPU MOBO PSU or driver/software problem?

Win11 with 10700 3090fe 32gb 750W psu m2 drive. (Newegg prebuilt, mostly Gigabyte parts..)

Computer would sometimes not boot. Had to flip off psu, try again, would work after few tries. Sometimes it would turn on but there would weird power to usb peripherals, like laser on mouse would be on, but the keyboard would not light up at all, neither usable, so unable to login. Tried different devices/ports etc.

Fed up after a couple weeks of this, decided to take apart the computer and see what was wrong. Soon as I touched the tempered glass side panel it shattered (made a thread). After this incidence, the computer would not post at all. Fans on the gpu spin, but the white RTX leds do not light up. I reseated all the modular psu cables and a few other parts. Cmos. Etc. Then swapped 3090 for a 1070ti. The computer booted no problem. And consistently boots with the 1070ti.



I put the 3090 in 4790k w/ 600w psu backup PC. It works swimmingly, long as the power doesnt spike and psu shuts off. With 88% power throttle the 3090 handles anything with 600w psu.



So, original PC only handles the 1070ti, which only needs 1x 8 pin power, unlike 3090 needs 2x 8pin. I tried all 4 8pins with 1070ti and they worked, implying the cable is not bad. I can only assume it is a PSU issue, perhaps a mobo issue.

I will try to swap the 600w PSU into new computer, but I wonder if anyone else has any ideas. I could try reformatting, it is about time anyway.

Kicker: someone was supposed to buy the 1070ti 4790k PC today, but I need it for triage!