GPU Market Gets Flooded With Used GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s

Well there goes the resale value of my $1200 Titan Xp lol
Indeed... I really don't know why you would want to sell your main GPU a month or two before you can get a replacement. I somehow doubt NV floods the market with stock on day one... or day 14 or 30 for that matter. The demand is probably going to outstripe stock. You would have to have a lot of faith in NV to sell your 2000 today.Boy it sure would suck to sell a card Nvidia is sorta conspicuously leaving out of its 3000-series benchmarks for $500 just before a ... four-ish month wait for its replacement?
Sure, wccftech, based on what?The NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 is twice as fast as the GeForce RTX 2080
If I had, ten days from now, a 3080 on my hands, I'm pretty sure I could resell it for more than a $500 markup.3080 is looking to be at least 25-30% faster than a 2080Ti and will arrive in 10 days.
Nvidia made that claim in their own announcement. Based on DF's findings in the couple of games they were allowed to show, the improvements are closer to 70-80% over a 2080.Sure, wccftech, based on what?
It's more of an FE cooler production issue than a chip production issue. The 3090 supply will probably be very low though.If I had, ten days from now, a 3080 on my hands, I'm pretty sure I could resell it for more than a $500 markup.
If I had a dollar for every time I heard "available in blah, but available in quantities more like next year," I'd have, like, ten-fifteen bucks. Everyone has been told from critics and fans alike that launch numbers are going to be low. At this point, I'm leaning toward historically low compared to demand.
That would be the logical next entitled step.Heard there might be a Class Action against NVIDIA for the plummeting values of people's 2080 Tis
And that was presumably the best case scenario since it was an Nvidia directed preview.Nvidia made that claim in their own announcement. Based on DF's findings in the couple of games they were allowed to show, the improvements are closer to 70-80% over a 2080.
wanna join in on the Class Action against NVIDIA?Less than 2 months ago, I bought a Titan RTX off amazon at full price
Just skip the 3000 series, get a proper upgrade next gen.Less than 2 months ago, I bought a Titan RTX off amazon at full price
im on the 2080 Ti, should i skip the 3000 series too?Just skip the 3000 series, get a proper upgrade next gen.
That is not much of an improvement. Considering it will be a year+ later most likely before 3050's release from the holiday sales last year of the 2060, 2060 Super. 2070 cards. A whopping $100-150 savings at most. Far less if you count rebates and free games. After rebate and free game I picked up a 2060 Super for $315, during a Black Monday sale.I imagine the RTX 3050 will perform like a RTX 2070 or 2060 Super at $250.
Why are so many people butthurt this generation?And that was presumably the best case scenario since it was an Nvidia directed preview.
i've got a stopgap Vega 64 Engineering Sample to use in-betweenConsidering the purported limited availability of 3000 parts, at least initially, it might not be the smartest thing to do: selling your GPU when your intended replacement is going to sell out in minutes. Then you are stuck with no GPU...
It’s just the new way to be. People spend a lot of money on stuff, increasing the selling price generation over generation, expecting that everything is now an “investment”. So they buy a $1300 2080ti at launch, reasoning that they can sell it for 70% or so when the next gen comes out, because that’s what they did for the 780ti, 980ti and 1080ti.Why are so many people butthurt this generation?
If you don't feel limited I would skip it. The 2080ti is still a bad ass card. It will not self destruct on launch of the 3070. It just won't the top end but you will easily be able to make it until the next launch or at least refresh if you are addicted to upgrading.im on the 2080 Ti, should i skip the 3000 series too?
The only people who would be mad about it not holding its value are either really young or really stupid. Did you already forget the mining craze and previous gens have had the same thing happen? Come on....It’s just the new way to be. People spend a lot of money on stuff, increasing the selling price generation over generation, expecting that everything is now an “investment”. So they buy a $1300 2080ti at launch, reasoning that they can sell it for 70% or so when the next gen comes out, because that’s what they did for the 780ti, 980ti and 1080ti.
what about the traumas of being made fun of for not having the top of line card when the ones come out?If you don't feel limited I would skip it. The 2080ti is still a bad ass card. It will not self destruct on launch of the 3070. It just won't the top end but you will easily be able to make it until the next launch or at least refresh if you are addicted to upgrading.
That's kind of on you, buddy.what about the traumas of being made fun of for not having the top of line card when the ones come out?
Upgrade and we will haze you , don't upgrade and we will haze you, no matter what we will haze you.what about the traumas of being made fun of for not having the top of line card when the ones come out?
some of us on here are driven to our upgrade decisions based on the fear of being made fun of and so forthUpgrade and we will haze you , don't upgrade and we will haze you, no matter what we will haze you.
I thought that was a new thing. I think there is a post somewhere here saying if you buy a 3090 you shouldn't pair it with a 10600 even if you are only going to game. I can remember buying a pair of Celeron 300A's strapping them to a dual Abit board and getting pat on the back for making the best out of the affordable.some of us on here are driven to our upgrade decisions based on the fear of being made fun of and so forth
some were traumatized in the early enthusiast days
Accurate numbers = butthurt? Why are so many people acting like children whose favorite Marvel character got called out as not being able to beat another Marvel character?Why are so many people butthurt this generation?
DF might have been constrained in which games they could show, but Nvidia had no say on their system or where/how they benchmarked said games. You think the 3080 is going to magically lose 50% performance outside of the 6 or so games Nvidia chose?Accurate numbers = butthurt? Why are so many people acting like children whose favorite Marvel character got called out as not being able to beat another Marvel character?
Is this HardOCP or ManufacturersSlidesCentral?
in 14 days people will be bitching about no stock...3080 is looking to be at least 25-30% faster than a 2080Ti and will arrive in 10 days. I’m not sure how 10 days = 4 months. The 3090 is there too if that’s not enough.
Eh. I wouldn't say it was just due to new consoles. Nvidia could have done just a slightly better than average gen-to-gen increase, dropped mid-range prices a bit, and had the same effect. Consoles probably played a part, but there are also other factors at play. Let's not forget that Pascal was a massive gen-to-gen increase without console hardware to supposedly push the jump.I said this was going to happen because of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I said Nvidia was going to do this in response of the consoles, and I said it'll be a massive leap forward. Nvidia did nearly the same thing with the GTX 970 performing equal to that of a GTX 780 Ti, because again of the PS4 and XB1. You know, a $330 graphics card performing like a previous gen $700. Keep in mind the RTX 3070 is not the equivalent of the GTX 970, but that would be the RTX 3060 which will likely be $350 and perform around a RTX 2080 with better Ray-Tracing performance. I imagine the RTX 3050 will perform like a RTX 2070 or 2060 Super at $250.
I wouldn't buy a RTX 2080 Ti for $500. I wouldn't buy it for $400. The most I'd pay is $300 because the RTX 3060 will still have better Ray-Tracing performance and won't be used and that will likely be around $350. The only people dumber than those who bought a RTX 2080 Ti are those who are buying it used for $500.
AMD who really can't even right now, will probably sell their Big Navi around $450 and $550, but won't be faster than a RTX 3070 and certainly slower at Ray-Tracing. AMD's big selling point for Big Navi is more VRAM, which is stupid. To make matters worse for AMD, they were planning to keep RDNA1.0 around for a few more years, but when Nvidia eventually releases the 3060 and 3050 then AMD couldn't even sell the 5700 XT for $250. Which is why I said that nobody should be buying any of AMD's graphic cards since none of them have Ray-Tracing. When Nvidia announces the 3060 and 3050 then good luck getting $200 for a 5700 XT. Surprisingly, the RTX 2060 will hold its value better since there won't be many RTX capable cheap graphic cards on the market for a while.
i'm already complaining. i'm giving away my 2080 Ti, so i'm not that bothered by the value plummeting within a day. was hoping for some leaked 3090s on eBay at least by now thoin 14 days people will be bitching about no stock...
Nvidia chose both games and resolution to be tested. Take a wild gueass when the 30 series will show more improvement over 20?DF might have been constrained in which games they could show, but Nvidia had no say on their system or where/how they benchmarked said games.
No, I don't. Why would I?You think the 3080 is going to magically lose 50% performance outside of the 6 or so games Nvidia chose?
Why do people keep doing this?Heard there might be a Class Action against NVIDIA for the plummeting values of people's 2080 Tis
That was a thing before?! Some heads must have rolled.was hoping for some leaked 3090s on eBay at least by now tho
That assumes it even makes it that far. I imagine Nvidia's first move would be to request the case to be dismissed because the case would be incredibly frivolous and stupid.Why do people keep doing this?
If this ever happens, the same thing as always will happen. Settle, nvidia won't admit any wrong doing, the plaintiffs will get like $20 each and the lawyers will get millions.
Case closed, next...
I don’t think anyone thought a card with 1st gen RT thought it would hold it’s value.It’s just the new way to be. People spend a lot of money on stuff, increasing the selling price generation over generation, expecting that everything is now an “investment”. So they buy a $1300 2080ti at launch, reasoning that they can sell it for 70% or so when the next gen comes out, because that’s what they did for the 780ti, 980ti and 1080ti.
so of course they feel upset when something they spent a lot of money on a year ago loses more than half its marketvalue overnight.
the real problem is that so many people rewarded nvidia for pricing that high in the first place. “It will hold its value” is a terrible justification to buy something, but most people don’t realize that until it’s too late and then they try to come up with a way to get away from it.
personally I think anyone who is upset ought to just hold on to their 2080ti cards. In about 20 years kids will be building retro gaming rigs with first gen hardware ray tracing and they will be worth something again.