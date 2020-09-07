GPU Market Gets Flooded With Used GeForce RTX 2080 Ti’s

I said this was going to happen because of the PS5 and Xbox Series X. I said Nvidia was going to do this in response of the consoles, and I said it'll be a massive leap forward. Nvidia did nearly the same thing with the GTX 970 performing equal to that of a GTX 780 Ti, because again of the PS4 and XB1. You know, a $330 graphics card performing like a previous gen $700. Keep in mind the RTX 3070 is not the equivalent of the GTX 970, but that would be the RTX 3060 which will likely be $350 and perform around a RTX 2080 with better Ray-Tracing performance. I imagine the RTX 3050 will perform like a RTX 2070 or 2060 Super at $250.



I wouldn't buy a RTX 2080 Ti for $500. I wouldn't buy it for $400. The most I'd pay is $300 because the RTX 3060 will still have better Ray-Tracing performance and won't be used and that will likely be around $350. The only people dumber than those who bought a RTX 2080 Ti are those who are buying it used for $500.



AMD who really can't even right now, will probably sell their Big Navi around $450 and $550, but won't be faster than a RTX 3070 and certainly slower at Ray-Tracing. AMD's big selling point for Big Navi is more VRAM, which is stupid. To make matters worse for AMD, they were planning to keep RDNA1.0 around for a few more years, but when Nvidia eventually releases the 3060 and 3050 then AMD couldn't even sell the 5700 XT for $250. Which is why I said that nobody should be buying any of AMD's graphic cards since none of them have Ray-Tracing. When Nvidia announces the 3060 and 3050 then good luck getting $200 for a 5700 XT. Surprisingly, the RTX 2060 will hold its value better since there won't be many RTX capable cheap graphic cards on the market for a while.