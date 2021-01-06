GPU low power target in-game

Hi. I noticed while playing Cyberpunk 2077 that my 3080 card only had a 89% power target, even though i have manually set it to 117% in ASUS GPU TWEAK.



I think it might be a cpu bottleneck since when i tested the card in 3dmark and heaven benchmark, it ran with a normal and expected 100 to 117% power averaging out at 108%. (Haven't tested these benchmarks for very long though, about 10 min each)

CPU usage is not shown to be that high when playing the game, only 75ish%, but i know that a CPU can still bottleneck even though it doesn't show 100% usage. My GPU usage is 97% in-game. I do notice drops in voltage and clock speeds when the power target goes down in-game.



I initially thought my PSU diden't supply enough power, but i checked my watt usage using the website OuterVision and it gave me an estimated use of 638 watts (my PSU supplies 750).



My GPU temps are really good in the low 60s at 97-100% utilization, even with 100-117% power target.

Likewise my CPU temps are normal at 62 degress at most at 100% usage



I want to run a 3dmark benchmark that uses both my GPU and CPU, to test if it really is my PSU that isn't supplying enough. Which 3dmark benchmark is good for this?



Do you guys think it is a CPU bottleneck, PSU problem or something different?





Specs:

GPU: rtx 3080 no overclock

CPU: i7-9700k no overclock

MB: Z390-A PRO

RAM: 2*8GB 3600mhz

SSD: 1TB 500mb write/read

Monitor: 1080p 24 inch 120 Hz





EDIT: I just raised the resolution from 1080p to 4k and while my cpu usage drastically reduced from 75% to 33%, my GPU power target became normal at 100%ish although it still drops in clock speed by the same 30-60 mhz amount but i don't think that has anything to do with power now. Why does it drop 30-60 mhz? And does this confirm a small cpu bottleneck?