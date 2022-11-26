GPU in miner is not functioning as it should

Hello people,



Let me first warn you of my complete lack of understanding in all subjects that could be found on this forum.

I have been tasked with maintaining a miner in a colleagues absence. He gave me a quick rundown on how to check on things and a few actions on should the miner or any of its GPU's decide to stop functioning properly. One GPU seems to stop working on a regular basis, almost as soon as he left. He told me a quick power cycle at the power button located in the housing tends to cure all ills and then to remove all power from the source if that doesn't fix it.

The power cycles have been working up until this morning but have ceased to work now. The miner will come back online, HIVE fires up on the monitor to the side, ALL GPUs light up and their fans start spinning with associated LEDs lighting up to the side of each GPU. At start up, on the monitor, I get a visual of all five GPUs in green and then boot-up begins and all things seem to be going well. Then for some reason the offending GPU decides to stop working. It drops off the list on the HIVE OS monitor to the side and also the web page that I sign in to. The only indication you can see, that the GPU is not working, is the fans are not rotating. Can anyone please help me work out what is going on? I have made sure all the cables leading to and from the GPU are seated properly and the room we are in is temp controlled by AC.

Any help will be greatly appreciated.



Kind regards



Layperson