GPU hotspot?

I was doing a bit work on my machine, trying to tune my fan speeds, and happened to notice the hotspot sensor in HWInfo after a run in superposition with a temperature of 105*This is a bit baffling since all of my other temps are significantly lower. The second highest temp I’m seeing is one of the memory modules in the low 80’s… core never gets hotter than the mid 60’s.I haven’t noticed any throttling to speak of so I’m sort of stumped why this sensor is reading so high. I went and ordered some new thermal paste and pads to see if that will help, but the temperature delta is stupid high. I’ve read some forum posts that suggest a delta of 10-15* is fairly normal from the core, but 40*+ seems really excessive.Anyone have any input about this sensor? Should I be worried? Does anyone happen to know exactly where this sensor is located?Almost forgot, the GPU is a RTX3090 FTW3 with a Hybrid cooler. To check my sanity, I did a second run of super position with every fan at 100% (very loud) and was still seeing hotspot temps well over 100*