I have two 1660 supers. I am overclocking them with msi afterburner. One of them is hashing around 32 and the other 24 with the same exact overclocks and they are both MSI. Anyone have any suggestions as to why my 2nd one is so much lower. Do you think I just got unlucky with the chip pool or Maybe a setting I forgot to get? They are running on a 650 PSU I figured that would be enough for them but maybe I am wrong? Any input would be appriciated!!