GPU / DisplayPort / Oculus

    My nephew received an Oculus Rift S for Christmas but ran into an issue during setup, his current PC GPU does not have a display port option (hard to believe I know), and adapters will not work according to Oculus themselves and a quick Google search.

    Below are his current specs, before we go any farther, yes I realize he needs a serious upgrade, but at this point I want to get him up and running using the Oculus, so my question is the following:

    Can I throw the Radeon RX 570 into his PC and will it run OK with his current specs?, I have one laying around so I'm hoping it will do the trick.

    Motherboard: GA-970A-DS3P rev 2
    GPU: Radeon R7 200
    Memory: DDR3 8GB (not sure of make and model at this time)
    CPU: AMD FX-6300 Vishera
    PSU: 600 Watt 80+
     
    That FX 6-core plus 8GB ram might be cutting things a little close for VR. And the RX 570 is BARELY enough for OLDER VR titles.

    Here are the minimum system requirements for Half Life: Alyx.

    https://www.theverge.com/2019/11/21...cs-upgrade-gaming-pc-cpu-gpu-memory-ram-valve

    • OS: Windows 10
    • Processor: Core i5-7500 / Ryzen 5 1600
    • Memory: 12 GB RAM
    • Graphics: GTX 1060 / RX 580 - 6GB VRAM

    That Ryzen 1600 is about 70% faster than that FX 6300. And if [H]'s old VR reviews are still accurate, AMD's GPU drivers are not well-optimized for VR games (so get something more powerful than the minimum).

    IF you just wan t to play older VR games, it should be okay.
     
