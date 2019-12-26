GPU / DisplayPort / Oculus

My nephew received an Oculus Rift S for Christmas but ran into an issue during setup, his current PC GPU does not have a display port option (hard to believe I know), and adapters will not work according to Oculus themselves and a quick Google search. Below are his current specs, before we go any farther, yes I realize he needs a serious upgrade, but at this point I want to get him up and running using the Oculus, so my question is the following: Can I throw the Radeon RX 570 into his PC and will it run OK with his current specs?, I have one laying around so I'm hoping it will do the trick. Motherboard: GA-970A-DS3P rev 2 GPU: Radeon R7 200 Memory: DDR3 8GB (not sure of make and model at this time) CPU: AMD FX-6300 Vishera PSU: 600 Watt 80+