GPU Cooler Compatibility

So I have a reference model PNY 2070 super and I want to replace the blower fan on it with something with 2 or 3 fans to quiet it down. Ive been gaming on a laptop for probably the last 6 years so I'm kind of out of the look on the GPU accessory compatibility and cant seem to find a straight answer. I hear that the 2070 super is more closely related to a 2080 than a 2070, but not sure if that means that their brackets are designed differently spaced or not but many signs point to it being different than both. I pulled the spec sheet on the accelero Extreme IV and the 2070 is listed as compatible, but not specifically the 2070 Super. RTX 2080 (Ti), 2070, 2060, Titan Xp, Titan X (Pascal), GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, 1660, 1080(Ti), 1070 (Ti), 1060, Titan X, 980(Ti), 970, Titan (Black), 780 (Ti), 770, 760, 750 (Ti), 680, 670, 660 (Ti), 650 Ti (boost), 580, 570, 560 (Ti,SE), 550 Ti, 480, 460(SE), GTS 450, 250, 240 (OEM), GT 740, 9800 (GTX+, GTX, GT), 9600 (GT, GSO 512, GSO), 9500 GT (not LP), 8800 Ultra (G80), 8800 GTX (G80), 8800 GTS (G80), 8800 GTS 512 (G92), 8800 GTS (G92), 8800 GT, 8800 GS (9600 GSO), 7900 GTX, 7800 (GTX 512, GTX, GT) Hoping someone that has already had these 2070 Super pains can enlighten me to a solution.