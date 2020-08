I think with the US money printer going BRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRRR. Inflation kicking in every year as food and everything else just keeps going up in price i think we are going to see prices stay the same or go up. I also think we are going to see Thread Ripper prices for GPU cards as well in the future when you have many chiplets on a board. Then you have the node shrinks that keep costing more and more.



What do you guys think?